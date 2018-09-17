Rihanna Wears a Face Full of Fenty on the Cover of Allure

Rihanna. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty’s whole premise is that it looks good on anyone, and that goes double for its founder Rihanna. While some celebrity makeup can feel like a vanity project (pun not intended), Fenty Beauty has proven to be the real deal. Since the brand debuted, it has arguably shifted the industry standard for the number of foundation shades a brand should offer, and the products themselves have gotten some pretty good reviews.

For Allure’s Best of Beauty special issue, the lingerie designer, makeup mogul, and musician stunned in her own products. The issue celebrated the “year of Fenty.” Rihanna herself uses Pro Filt’r Foundation in 330.

Photo: Allure

In addition to the foundation, Fenty global makeup artist Pricilla Ono used the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Yacht Lyfe, Killawatt Highlighter in Diamond BallOut, and Mattemoiselle Lipstick in Spanked. She also used Diamond Bomb Veil on Rih’s eyes and Gloss Bomb in Diamond Milk on her lips for the glittery shot, which are from Fenty’s anniversary collection. Here’s to many more years of Fenty, and many more years of Rihanna looking incredible.