always shopping

Buy a Designer T-Shirt to Support ‘Rock the Vote’

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Aiming to encourage the fashion crowd to use their voices and head to the polls this November, Rock the Vote partnered with Moda Operandi and asked 13 designers who sell clothing through the retailer to create a limited-edition collection of unisex, non-partisan T-shirts. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the see-now, buy-now trunk show will go directly to Rock the Vote. With designers like Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, and Prabal Gurung, it’s nice to see some our favorite brands help get out the vote.

Scroll to shop our favorites from the capsule collection.

M’O Exclusive x Prabal Gurung T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Prabal Gurung T-Shirt
$100 at Moda Operandi
$100 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Carolina Herrera T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Carolina Herrera T-Shirt
$120 at Moda Operandi
$120 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Brandon Maxwell T-shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Brandon Maxwell T-shirt
$195 at Moda Operandi
$195 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Monse T-shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Monse T-shirt
$120 at Moda Operandi
$120 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Edie Parker T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Edie Parker T-Shirt
$50 at Moda Operandi
$50 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Tory Burch T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Tory Burch T-Shirt
$68 at Moda Operandi
$68 at Moda Operandi
Buy
M’O Exclusive x Alice and Olivia T-Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
M’O Exclusive x Alice and Olivia T-Shirt
$125 at Moda Operandi
$125 at Moda Operandi
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Buy a Designer T-Shirt to Support ‘Rock the Vote’