Buy a Designer T-Shirt to Support ‘Rock the Vote’

Aiming to encourage the fashion crowd to use their voices and head to the polls this November, Rock the Vote partnered with Moda Operandi and asked 13 designers who sell clothing through the retailer to create a limited-edition collection of unisex, non-partisan T-shirts. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the see-now, buy-now trunk show will go directly to Rock the Vote. With designers like Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, and Prabal Gurung, it’s nice to see some our favorite brands help get out the vote.

Scroll to shop our favorites from the capsule collection.

