Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn painted a beautiful moment from the runways. Photo: Samantha Hahn

The Rodarte spring 2019 collection was hauntingly beautiful. Calling these clothes “ethereal” doesn’t quite convey their magic. The fabrics are a mix of metallics (in gold and silver, magenta, purple, and red) and pastel tulle and crochet. I agree with the Cut’s fashion writer, Sarah Spellings: The red lips, flower crowns, and sheer veils give off “a glamorous lady-of-the-manor vibe.” Laura and Kate Mulleavy are geniuses who draw me away into their fantasy world.