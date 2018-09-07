Saks Is Launching a Speaker Series Featuring Patti Smith

Patti Smith. Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Saks Fifth Avenue is spending the fall celebrating women. The store is launching their first-ever speaker series, titled Fearless Women. Throughout September and October, luminaries including singer-songwriter Patti Smith and makeup mogul Bobbi Brown will speak in New York. The series kicks off on September 12 with Lauren Wasser, a health activist who is returning to New York Fashion Week after losing her right leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome.

The full lineup also includes Girls actress Jemima Kirke, author Aija Mayrock, Refinery29 creative director Piera Gelardi, gallerist Allegra LaViola, women’s march co-founder Breanne Butler, singer Kim Petras, poet Cleo Wade, Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine, Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi, and co-president of Baby2Baby Kelly Sawyer. The best part is all of the events are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. See more info about the events on the Saks Fifth Avenue website.