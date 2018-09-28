friday sales

36 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Areaware

There’s a nice crop of sales happening this weekend, as you’ll see reduced items getting even further discounts. You’ll want to act fast though — many of the sale-on-sale promotions end after this weekend (such as the STOCKUP18 code for East Dane and Shopbop, the extra 30 percent off at Anthropologie, and the FALL discount code at Macy’s). Below, three dozen great things we found on sale, including A.P.C. coats, Madewell jeans, and Areaware coasters.

A.P.C. Brushed-wool coat
$316 at The Outnet
One thing A.P.C. has a real knack for: cutting the hem of a coat so it hits just at the right spot.

Baggu Square Wallet
$56 at Shopbop
We found a lot of great Baggu goodies on sale the other day, but these plain black wallets weren’t among them.

Leora Floral Skirt
$63 at Anthropologie
An almost ruglike skirt that does all the work for you — all you need is a plain white tee.

Everlane Form Slide Sandal
$69 at Everlane
Get your puttering-around-the-apartment slides right here!

Areaware Bend Key Ring
$13 at East Dane
We have this, we love it, we give it as gifts.

James Perse Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt
$55 at The Outnet
James Perse’s famously buttery tee, with a very California palm tree printed on the back.

Reynolds Desk Lamp
$19 at Urban Outfitters
We love this friendly-looking lamp and might just get it for ourselves.

Madewell Square Neck Top
$30 at Nordstrom
When your look for fall is definitely the opposite of body-con.

Lucky Cat Bath Mat
$29 at Urban Outfitters
The lucky cat you see in Japanese restaurants, now in bath-mat form — we especially appreciate the fish-under-the-arm detail.

Madewell Fern Silk Faux Wrap Dress
$90 at Nordstrom
A totally effortless silk dress that becomes fall-appropriate when you wear it with a cardigan.

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Boot
$112 at Urban Outfitters
Rainy days mean combat boots and combat boots mean only Doc Martens.

MadPax Dinosaur Backpack
$34 at Nordstrom
The perfect finishing touch for your 8-year-old’s dinosaur costume — or just a regular everyday backpack.

Madewell Wrap Top
$40 at Nordstrom
A casual top with a vintage, painting-the-house-this-weekend vibe.

SanDaWha Revitalizing Liposome Lotion
$21 at Beautytap
Korean beauty experts told us that this liposome lotion was everything they wished a Clinique lotion was, at a better price point.

Madewell Apron Crisscross Dress
$80 at Nordstrom
The crisscross part of this black dress comes in its neat back detail — we like the idea of styling it with a denim trucker jacket, too.

Etekcity Stainless Steel Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale
$18 at Amazon
The only thing your zhuzhed-up bathroom needs now is a highly rated digital scale.

Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody
$77 at Nordstrom
A smaller version of the medium transport bag so beloved by so many. The lovely shade is as complementary as a pair of jeans.

Madewell Posy Cactus Flower Dress
$89 at Nordstrom
Save this one for a Saturday in October when it’ll inevitably shoot up to 82 degrees.

Magic Bullet NutriBullet NBR0801 600-Watt Blender by Magic Bullet
$51 at Macy’s
Everyone’s favorite small blender for smoothies is extra cheap but only until Sunday.

Madewell High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans
$77 at Nordstrom
Madewell makes lots of stuff well, but what they’re really known for is jeans (consult our guide to see how many are Madewell). These high-waist puppies will always be in style.

Everlane Modern Buckle Sandal
$69 at Everlane
We like to think of these as a refined cousin to ubiquitous Birkenstocks.

Cloth & Stone Tavira Buttondown
$49 at Anthropologie
Reminiscent of the Equipment silk shirt without the hefty price tag (it’s also rayon rather than silk).

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer
$119 at Dermstore
A folding dryer that’s just super for travel (you don’t use that dinky hotel blow dryer, right?).

Rosalia Wrap Dress
$84 at Anthropologie
We like the cheery print and flattering ruffle detail along the collar of this dress.

URPOWER Garment Steamer
$22 at Amazon
An extremely well-reviewed garment steamer for pressed clothes even when you’re leaving out of a suitcase.

Emile Wrap Dress
$70 at Anthropologie
Cut the label off and tell everyone it’s DVF “but, like, vintage.”

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask Beauty Box
$9 at Ulta
Our friends at the Cut have written about how much they love this mask, and now it’s half off.

James Perse Crepe Dress
$124 at The Outnet
There’s something so sophisticated about the slit peekaboo detail on this crepe dress.

Areaware Optic Table Tiles
$14 at East Dane
Stare long enough at these tiles and you’ll get a little dizzy, which is 80 percent of their charm.

Floreat Sweet Dreams Sleep Top
$28 at Anthropologie
We’d wear this top tucked into a pair of jeans to the movies, if we’re honest.

Kassatex Kyoto Bath Towel
$30 at Macy’s
We love cheap bath towels, but we love cheap bath towels even more when they’re (a) doubly reduced with a sale-on-sale and (b) from Kassatex.

Signatur Slim Satin Strap Watch, 30mm
$62 at Nordstrom
We can’t resist the simple lines and pleasing roundness on the dial of this watch.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker
$40 at Urban Outfitters
Some can’t-go-wrong Chuck Taylors in classic black (white’s on sale, too).

Cosrx Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser and Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion
$25 at Soko Glam
Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton has sworn by this morning cleanser for more than a year, and the accompanying oil-free lotion makes the perfect counterpart to chemical-exfoliant-heavy routines.

St. Petersburg Carolina Throw Blanket
$69 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Imagine cozying up in this wool-cashmere throw while watching Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

Solid & Striped Nina Swimsuit
$98 at Shopbop
And before we leave you, if the dropping temperatures of fall have you reminiscing about summer, there are some very discounted Solid & Striped swimsuits to be had.

