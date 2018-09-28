36 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Areaware

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

There’s a nice crop of sales happening this weekend, as you’ll see reduced items getting even further discounts. You’ll want to act fast though — many of the sale-on-sale promotions end after this weekend (such as the STOCKUP18 code for East Dane and Shopbop, the extra 30 percent off at Anthropologie, and the FALL discount code at Macy’s). Below, three dozen great things we found on sale, including A.P.C. coats, Madewell jeans, and Areaware coasters.

$316 at The Outnet A.P.C. Brushed-wool coat $316 (was $575, now 45% off) One thing A.P.C. has a real knack for: cutting the hem of a coat so it hits just at the right spot. $316 at The Outnet Buy

$56 at Shopbop Baggu Square Wallet $56 (was $100, now 44% off) We found a lot of great Baggu goodies on sale the other day, but these plain black wallets weren’t among them. $56 at Shopbop Buy with code: STOCKUP18

$63 at Anthropologie Leora Floral Skirt $63 (was $138, now 54% off) An almost ruglike skirt that does all the work for you — all you need is a plain white tee. $63 at Anthropologie Buy

$69 at Everlane Everlane Form Slide Sandal $69 (was $98, now 30% off) Get your puttering-around-the-apartment slides right here! $69 at Everlane Buy

$55 at The Outnet James Perse Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt $55 (was $111, now 50% off) James Perse’s famously buttery tee, with a very California palm tree printed on the back. $55 at The Outnet Buy

$19 at Urban Outfitters Reynolds Desk Lamp $19 (was $39, now 51% off) We love this friendly-looking lamp and might just get it for ourselves. $19 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Madewell Square Neck Top $30 (was $65, now 54% off) When your look for fall is definitely the opposite of body-con. $30 at Nordstrom Buy

$29 at Urban Outfitters Lucky Cat Bath Mat $29 (was $39, now 26% off) The lucky cat you see in Japanese restaurants, now in bath-mat form — we especially appreciate the fish-under-the-arm detail. $29 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell Fern Silk Faux Wrap Dress $90 (was $178, now 49% off) A totally effortless silk dress that becomes fall-appropriate when you wear it with a cardigan. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$112 at Urban Outfitters Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Boot $112 (was $140, now 20% off) Rainy days mean combat boots and combat boots mean only Doc Martens. $112 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$34 at Nordstrom MadPax Dinosaur Backpack $34 (was $68, now 50% off) The perfect finishing touch for your 8-year-old’s dinosaur costume — or just a regular everyday backpack. $34 at Nordstrom Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Madewell Wrap Top $40 (was $70, now 43% off) A casual top with a vintage, painting-the-house-this-weekend vibe. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

$21 at Beautytap SanDaWha Revitalizing Liposome Lotion $21 (was $30, now 30% off) Korean beauty experts told us that this liposome lotion was everything they wished a Clinique lotion was, at a better price point. $21 at Beautytap Buy

$80 at Nordstrom Madewell Apron Crisscross Dress $80 (was $158, now 49% off) The crisscross part of this black dress comes in its neat back detail — we like the idea of styling it with a denim trucker jacket, too. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

$77 at Nordstrom Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody $77 (was $128, now 40% off) A smaller version of the medium transport bag so beloved by so many. The lovely shade is as complementary as a pair of jeans. $77 at Nordstrom Buy

$89 at Nordstrom Madewell Posy Cactus Flower Dress $89 (was $148, now 40% off) Save this one for a Saturday in October when it’ll inevitably shoot up to 82 degrees. $89 at Nordstrom Buy

$77 at Nordstrom Madewell High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans $77 (was $128, now 40% off) Madewell makes lots of stuff well, but what they’re really known for is jeans (consult our guide to see how many are Madewell). These high-waist puppies will always be in style. $77 at Nordstrom Buy

$69 at Everlane Everlane Modern Buckle Sandal $69 (was $98, now 30% off) We like to think of these as a refined cousin to ubiquitous Birkenstocks. $69 at Everlane Buy

$49 at Anthropologie Cloth & Stone Tavira Buttondown $49 (was $88, now 44% off) Reminiscent of the Equipment silk shirt without the hefty price tag (it’s also rayon rather than silk). $49 at Anthropologie Buy

Photo: Luke Pidgeon/(c)Luke Pidgeon 2016 $119 at Dermstore T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer $119 (was $150, now 21% off) A folding dryer that’s just super for travel (you don’t use that dinky hotel blow dryer, right?). $119 at Dermstore Buy

$84 at Anthropologie Rosalia Wrap Dress $84 (was $158, now 47% off) We like the cheery print and flattering ruffle detail along the collar of this dress. $84 at Anthropologie Buy

$70 at Anthropologie Emile Wrap Dress $70 (was $148, now 53% off) Cut the label off and tell everyone it’s DVF “but, like, vintage.” $70 at Anthropologie Buy

$124 at The Outnet James Perse Crepe Dress $124 (was $276, now 55% off) There’s something so sophisticated about the slit peekaboo detail on this crepe dress. $124 at The Outnet Buy

$14 at East Dane Areaware Optic Table Tiles $14 (was $18, now 22% off) Stare long enough at these tiles and you’ll get a little dizzy, which is 80 percent of their charm. $14 at East Dane Buy with code: STOCKUP18

$28 at Anthropologie Floreat Sweet Dreams Sleep Top $28 (was $78, now 64% off) We’d wear this top tucked into a pair of jeans to the movies, if we’re honest. $28 at Anthropologie Buy

$30 at Macy’s Kassatex Kyoto Bath Towel $30 (was $70, now 57% off) We love cheap bath towels, but we love cheap bath towels even more when they’re (a) doubly reduced with a sale-on-sale and (b) from Kassatex. $30 at Macy’s Buy with code: FALL

$62 at Nordstrom Signatur Slim Satin Strap Watch, 30mm $62 (was $125, now 50% off) We can’t resist the simple lines and pleasing roundness on the dial of this watch. $62 at Nordstrom Buy

$25 at Soko Glam Cosrx Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser and Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion $25 (was $31, now 19% off) Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton has sworn by this morning cleanser for more than a year, and the accompanying oil-free lotion makes the perfect counterpart to chemical-exfoliant-heavy routines. $25 at Soko Glam Buy

$98 at Shopbop Solid & Striped Nina Swimsuit $98 (was $168, now 42% off) And before we leave you, if the dropping temperatures of fall have you reminiscing about summer, there are some very discounted Solid & Striped swimsuits to be had. $98 at Shopbop Buy with code: STOCKUP18

