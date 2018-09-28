36 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Areaware

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
There’s a nice crop of sales happening this weekend, as you’ll see reduced items getting even further discounts. You’ll want to act fast though — many of the sale-on-sale promotions end after this weekend (such as the STOCKUP18 code for East Dane and Shopbop, the extra 30 percent off at Anthropologie, and the FALL discount code at Macy’s). Below, three dozen great things we found on sale, including A.P.C. coats, Madewell jeans, and Areaware coasters.
We found a lot of great Baggu goodies on sale the other day, but these plain black wallets weren’t among them.
An almost ruglike skirt that does all the work for you — all you need is a plain white tee.
We have this, we love it, we give it as gifts.
The perfect finishing touch for your 8-year-old’s dinosaur costume — or just a regular everyday backpack.
Korean beauty experts told us that this liposome lotion was everything they wished a Clinique lotion was, at a better price point.
The only thing your zhuzhed-up bathroom needs now is a highly rated digital scale.
A smaller version of the medium transport bag so beloved by so many. The lovely shade is as complementary as a pair of jeans.
Everyone’s favorite small blender for smoothies is extra cheap but only until Sunday.
Madewell makes lots of stuff well, but what they’re really known for is jeans (consult our guide to see how many are Madewell). These high-waist puppies will always be in style.
We like to think of these as a refined cousin to ubiquitous Birkenstocks.
Reminiscent of the Equipment silk shirt without the hefty price tag (it’s also rayon rather than silk).
A folding dryer that’s just super for travel (you don’t use that dinky hotel blow dryer, right?).
An extremely well-reviewed garment steamer for pressed clothes even when you’re leaving out of a suitcase.
Our friends at the Cut have written about how much they love this mask, and now it’s half off.
We love cheap bath towels, but we love cheap bath towels even more when they’re (a) doubly reduced with a sale-on-sale and (b) from Kassatex.
We can’t resist the simple lines and pleasing roundness on the dial of this watch.
Some can’t-go-wrong Chuck Taylors in classic black (white’s on sale, too).
Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton has sworn by this morning cleanser for more than a year, and the accompanying oil-free lotion makes the perfect counterpart to chemical-exfoliant-heavy routines.
Imagine cozying up in this wool-cashmere throw while watching Jane Fonda in Five Acts.
And before we leave you, if the dropping temperatures of fall have you reminiscing about summer, there are some very discounted Solid & Striped swimsuits to be had.
