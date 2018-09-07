37 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Balenciaga

Photo: courtesy of the retailrs

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Labor Day has come and gone, but the sales are still quite good: Below, the 50 percent off Balenciaga earrings, discounted denim jumpsuits, googly-eyed bathmats, and on-sale Geoff McFetridge posters that we dug up this week.

$120 at Nordstrom Rack 3x1 NYC Moxy Denim Jumpsuit $120 (was $365, now 67% off) An elegant denim jumpsuit (that can easily transition from day to night) from 3x1. $120 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$70 at Macy’s Free People Love This Cotton Henley Shirt $70 (was $120, now 42% off) A crisp white button-down is overrated. We like this slouchy, soft cotton one from Free People. $70 at Macy’s Buy

$20 at Urban Outfitters Googly Eyes Bath Mat $20 (was $29, now 31% off) We are suckers for anything googly-eye-related, so are fully delighted by this bathmat. $20 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: 18-01-16 oksanajager AM1 B4 benbrubaker W $161 at Shopbop MSGM Floral Shift Dress $161 (was $535, now 70% off) An autumnal shift dress (that you could wear with a turtleneck underneath) from MSGM. $161 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-03-14 nicolepollard PM1 B3 raypfeiffer W $149 at Shopbop A.L.C. Whitney Dress $149 (was $495, now 70% off) Another autumnal floral number, this one from A.L.C., and made from 100 percent silk. $149 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-02-23 daniwitt AM2 B6 alizabaran W $59 at Shopbop A.L.C. Ember Top $59 (was $195, now 70% off) A long-sleeved French-terry tee that you can wear around the house with sweatpants, but also to a nice dinner. $59 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-01-31 maritzaveer AM1 B5 toddmaughan W $80 at Shopbop Citizens of Humanity Kaya Jeans $80 (was $268, now 70% off) These Citizens of Humanity jeans have the perfect amount of flare, and the perfect amount of crop. $80 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-03-02 Accessories PM1 B8 raypfeiffer W $94 at Shopbop Loeffler Randall Taylor Wedge Mules $94 (was $375, now 75% off) In fact, they would look great with these 75 (!) percent off Loeffler Randall wedge mules. $94 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-04-11 kellymoreiro AM2 B4 benbrubaker W $187 at Shopbop ace&jig Quince Dress $187 (was $374, now 50% off) For those (like us) who find the no-white-after–Labor Day rule silly. $187 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-06-05 Accessories AM2 B9 raypfeiffer W $137 at Shopbop ZAC Zac Posen Belay Mini Cross Body Bag $137 (was $195, now 30% off) A little bucket bag with a little more flair than your usual bucket bag. $137 at Shopbop Buy

$54 at J. Crew J. Crew Tie-Waist Top in Indigo Gauze Stripe $54 (was $90, now 40% off) We picked out some of our favorites from J.Crew’s excellent fall sale the other day, but there are goodies we skipped over, like this lovely indigo tie-waist top. $54 at J. Crew Buy with code: FALLTIME

$12 at J. Crew Make Bronze Dew Pot $12 (was $20, now 40% off) Add a little fresh-faced dewy glow to your cheeks with this “dew pot” from Make. $12 at J. Crew Buy with code: FALLTIME

$69 at Saks Fifth Avenue Cosabella Bella Pajama Set $69 (was $115, now 40% off) You could probably get away with wearing the top of these shorty Cosabella PJ’s out of the house. $69 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue Hanky Panky Low Rise Hipster Thong $13 (was $22, now 41% off) Just a 40 percent off Hanky Panky thong. $13 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$84 at Saks Fifth Avenue Helmut Lang Vintage Ribbed Tee $84 (was $140, now 40% off) A worn-in-looking black ribbed tee from Helmut Lang (that would look great tucked into something). $84 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$130 at Nordstrom Madewell Somerset Leather Backpack $130 (was $188, now 31% off) A very handsome Madewell backpack in a calming shade of “linen.” $130 at Nordstrom Buy

$96 at Nordstrom Women’s Timberland 6-Inch Heritage Lite Water-Resistant Boot $96 (was $160, now 40% off) We hate to say it, but Timberland boot season is upon us. $96 at Nordstrom Buy

$105 at Nordstrom James Perse Jersey Crewneck Sweater $105 (was $175, now 40% off) A simple, super-soft cotton sweater from James Perse. $105 at Nordstrom Buy

$100 at Nordstrom All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set $100 (was $150, now 33% off) A duo of nonstick, dishwasher-safe All-Clad pans (one that’s 10 inches, another that’s 12) for all your stovetop cooking needs. $100 at Nordstrom Buy

$69 at Lululemon Lululemon Every Moment Pant $69 (was $98, now 30% off) Some meander-about-the-neighborhood pants made from breathable, soft French terry. $69 at Lululemon Buy

$242 at A + R Store Hay + Hee Welling About A Chair: AAC22 $242 (was $345, now 30% off) Another collab from Hay (this time with Hee Welling), this chair is great for a dining room table, a desk, or an otherwise dreary corner of the living room. $242 at A + R Store Buy

$145 at Walmart Apple AirPods $145 (was $159, now 9% off) The discount isn’t huge, but a discount (plus free two-day shipping) on some Apple AirPods is a discount nonetheless. $145 at Walmart Buy

$198 at The Outnet See by Chloé Harriet Leather Shoulder Bag $198 (was $330, now 40% off) An elegant See by Chloé crossbody bag with gold hardware and lined in twill. $198 at The Outnet Buy

$175 at Matches Fashion Balenciaga Bead Drop Earrings $175 (was $350, now 50% off) These Balenciaga earrings will work for pierced and non-pierced ears alike. $175 at Matches Fashion Buy

$141 at Matches Fashion Raey Button-Through Broderie-Anglaise Dress $141 (was $354, now 60% off) Speaking of versatile, this dress from Raey can be worn like this, or the other way around, with front-to-bottom buttons. $141 at Matches Fashion Buy

$80 at Matches Fashion Pour Les Femmes Floral-Print Cotton-Batiste Robe $80 (was $201, now 60% off) The most subtle light-pink flowers adorn this Pour Les Femmes robe, which donates all its profits to support women suffering from violent conflict in the Congo. $80 at Matches Fashion Buy

$76 at Matches Fashion Hecho Crew-Neck Linen T-Shirt $76 (was $190, now 60% off) It’s the little white button on the pocket that sold us on this black tee from Mexico City–based menswear line Hecho. $76 at Matches Fashion Buy

$98 at Coach Coach Lola Ballet Flats $98 (was $195, now 50% off) A pair of sensible half-off flats from Coach. $98 at Coach Buy

$68 at & Other Stories & Other Stories Mini Leather Bag $68 (was $135, now 50% off) This & Other Stories shoulder bag can double as a “bum bag.” $68 at & Other Stories Buy

$197 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Color Block Cotton Cardigan $197 (was $328, now 40% off) We’re very into the “cardigan as shirt” look, and this stripey one from DVF will look great with nothing underneath it. $197 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$25 at Need Supply Farrow Mar Coat in Cobalt $25 (was $110, now 77% off) Twenty-five bucks is actually an insane price for this Bill Cunningham–blue coat from Farrow. $25 at Need Supply Buy

$60 at Need Supply Adidas Iniki Runner in Light Gray $60 (was $120, now 50% off) We love the pink-and-gray color combo of these Adidas sneaks. (They also come in blue-and-white and pink-red-and-white.) $60 at Need Supply Buy

$50 at Saks Off Fifth Jonathan Adler Bobo Tanzania Pillow $50 (was $88, now 43% off) A groovy mid-century-modern-inspired pillow from Jonathan Adler. $50 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

$50 at Saks Off Fifth Dansk Kobenstyle 6 Quarts Casserole $50 (was $200, now 75% off) There’s apparently limited inventory, so get this 75 percent off Dansk casserole while you can! $50 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

