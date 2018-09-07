friday sales

37 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Balenciaga

By
Labor Day has come and gone, but the sales are still quite good: Below, the 50 percent off Balenciaga earrings, discounted denim jumpsuits, googly-eyed bathmats, and on-sale Geoff McFetridge posters that we dug up this week.

3x1 NYC Moxy Denim Jumpsuit
$120 (was $365, now 67% off)

An elegant denim jumpsuit (that can easily transition from day to night) from 3x1.

Free People Love This Cotton Henley Shirt
$70 (was $120, now 42% off)

A crisp white button-down is overrated. We like this slouchy, soft cotton one from Free People.

Googly Eyes Bath Mat
$20 (was $29, now 31% off)

We are suckers for anything googly-eye-related, so are fully delighted by this bathmat.

MSGM Floral Shift Dress
$161 (was $535, now 70% off)

An autumnal shift dress (that you could wear with a turtleneck underneath) from MSGM.

A.L.C. Whitney Dress
$149 (was $495, now 70% off)

Another autumnal floral number, this one from A.L.C., and made from 100 percent silk.

A.L.C. Ember Top
$59 (was $195, now 70% off)

A long-sleeved French-terry tee that you can wear around the house with sweatpants, but also to a nice dinner.

Citizens of Humanity Kaya Jeans
$80 (was $268, now 70% off)

These Citizens of Humanity jeans have the perfect amount of flare, and the perfect amount of crop.

Loeffler Randall Taylor Wedge Mules
$94 (was $375, now 75% off)

In fact, they would look great with these 75 (!) percent off Loeffler Randall wedge mules.

ace&jig Quince Dress
$187 (was $374, now 50% off)

For those (like us) who find the no-white-after–Labor Day rule silly.

ZAC Zac Posen Belay Mini Cross Body Bag
$137 (was $195, now 30% off)

A little bucket bag with a little more flair than your usual bucket bag.

J. Crew Tie-Waist Top in Indigo Gauze Stripe
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)

We picked out some of our favorites from J.Crew’s excellent fall sale the other day, but there are goodies we skipped over, like this lovely indigo tie-waist top.

Make Bronze Dew Pot
$12 (was $20, now 40% off)

Add a little fresh-faced dewy glow to your cheeks with this “dew pot” from Make.

J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket With Corduroy Collar
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

A Barbour-y (but a lot cheaper) jacket from J.Crew that is also available without a corduroy collar.

Cosabella Bella Pajama Set
$69 (was $115, now 40% off)

You could probably get away with wearing the top of these shorty Cosabella PJ’s out of the house.

Hanky Panky Low Rise Hipster Thong
$13 (was $22, now 41% off)

Just a 40 percent off Hanky Panky thong.

Helmut Lang Vintage Ribbed Tee
$84 (was $140, now 40% off)

A worn-in-looking black ribbed tee from Helmut Lang (that would look great tucked into something).

Madewell Somerset Leather Backpack
$130 (was $188, now 31% off)

A very handsome Madewell backpack in a calming shade of “linen.”

Women’s Timberland 6-Inch Heritage Lite Water-Resistant Boot
$96 (was $160, now 40% off)

We hate to say it, but Timberland boot season is upon us.

James Perse Jersey Crewneck Sweater
$105 (was $175, now 40% off)

A simple, super-soft cotton sweater from James Perse.

All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$100 (was $150, now 33% off)

A duo of nonstick, dishwasher-safe All-Clad pans (one that’s 10 inches, another that’s 12) for all your stovetop cooking needs.

Lululemon Every Moment Pant
$69 (was $98, now 30% off)

Some meander-about-the-neighborhood pants made from breathable, soft French terry.

Geoff McFetridge + Hay 1 Blue Poster
$41 (was $59, now 31% off)

In the spirit of the new Beautiful Losers exhibit at the Hole, a really great Geoff McFetridge poster that was made with Hay for the 2017 Chart Art Fair in Copenhagen.

Hay + Hee Welling About A Chair: AAC22
$242 (was $345, now 30% off)

Another collab from Hay (this time with Hee Welling), this chair is great for a dining room table, a desk, or an otherwise dreary corner of the living room.

Apple AirPods
$145 (was $159, now 9% off)

The discount isn’t huge, but a discount (plus free two-day shipping) on some Apple AirPods is a discount nonetheless.

Placemate Blush Watercolor Collection 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
$16 (was $41, now 61% off)

A lovely 12-piece watercolor-y dinnerware set that’s microwave safe.

See by Chloé Harriet Leather Shoulder Bag
$198 (was $330, now 40% off)

An elegant See by Chloé crossbody bag with gold hardware and lined in twill.

Balenciaga Bead Drop Earrings
$175 (was $350, now 50% off)

These Balenciaga earrings will work for pierced and non-pierced ears alike.

Raey Button-Through Broderie-Anglaise Dress
$141 (was $354, now 60% off)

Speaking of versatile, this dress from Raey can be worn like this, or the other way around, with front-to-bottom buttons.

Pour Les Femmes Floral-Print Cotton-Batiste Robe
$80 (was $201, now 60% off)

The most subtle light-pink flowers adorn this Pour Les Femmes robe, which donates all its profits to support women suffering from violent conflict in the Congo.

Hecho Crew-Neck Linen T-Shirt
$76 (was $190, now 60% off)

It’s the little white button on the pocket that sold us on this black tee from Mexico City–based menswear line Hecho.

Coach Lola Ballet Flats
$98 (was $195, now 50% off)

A pair of sensible half-off flats from Coach.

& Other Stories Mini Leather Bag
$68 (was $135, now 50% off)

This & Other Stories shoulder bag can double as a “bum bag.”

Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Color Block Cotton Cardigan
$197 (was $328, now 40% off)

We’re very into the “cardigan as shirt” look, and this stripey one from DVF will look great with nothing underneath it.

Farrow Mar Coat in Cobalt
$25 (was $110, now 77% off)

Twenty-five bucks is actually an insane price for this Bill Cunningham–blue coat from Farrow.

Adidas Iniki Runner in Light Gray
$60 (was $120, now 50% off)

We love the pink-and-gray color combo of these Adidas sneaks. (They also come in blue-and-white and pink-red-and-white.)

Jonathan Adler Bobo Tanzania Pillow
$50 (was $88, now 43% off)

A groovy mid-century-modern-inspired pillow from Jonathan Adler.

Dansk Kobenstyle 6 Quarts Casserole
$50 (was $200, now 75% off)

There’s apparently limited inventory, so get this 75 percent off Dansk casserole while you can!

37 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy