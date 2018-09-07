37 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Balenciaga

Photo: courtesy of the retailrs
Labor Day has come and gone, but the sales are still quite good: Below, the 50 percent off Balenciaga earrings, discounted denim jumpsuits, googly-eyed bathmats, and on-sale Geoff McFetridge posters that we dug up this week.
3x1 NYC Moxy Denim Jumpsuit
$120
at Nordstrom Rack
An elegant denim jumpsuit (that can easily transition from day to night) from 3x1.
Free People Love This Cotton Henley Shirt
$70
at Macy’s
A
crisp white button-down is overrated. We like this slouchy, soft cotton one from Free People.
Googly Eyes Bath Mat
$20
at Urban Outfitters
We are suckers for anything googly-eye-related, so are fully delighted by this bathmat.
Photo: 18-01-16 oksanajager AM1 B4 benbrubaker W
MSGM Floral Shift Dress
$161
at Shopbop
An autumnal shift dress (that you could wear with a turtleneck underneath) from MSGM.
Photo: 18-03-14 nicolepollard PM1 B3 raypfeiffer W
A.L.C. Whitney Dress
$149
at Shopbop
Another autumnal floral number, this one from A.L.C., and made from 100 percent silk.
Photo: 18-02-23 daniwitt AM2 B6 alizabaran W
A.L.C. Ember Top
$59
at Shopbop
A long-sleeved French-terry tee that you can wear around the house with sweatpants, but also to a nice dinner.
Photo: 18-01-31 maritzaveer AM1 B5 toddmaughan W
Citizens of Humanity Kaya Jeans
$80
at Shopbop
These Citizens of Humanity jeans have the perfect amount of flare, and the perfect amount of crop.
Photo: 18-03-02 Accessories PM1 B8 raypfeiffer W
Loeffler Randall Taylor Wedge Mules
$94
at Shopbop
In fact, they would look great with these 75 (!) percent off Loeffler Randall wedge mules.
Photo: 18-04-11 kellymoreiro AM2 B4 benbrubaker W
ace&jig Quince Dress
$187
at Shopbop
For those (like us) who find the no-white-after–Labor Day rule silly.
Photo: 18-06-05 Accessories AM2 B9 raypfeiffer W
ZAC Zac Posen Belay Mini Cross Body Bag
$137
at Shopbop
A little bucket bag with a little more flair than your usual bucket bag.
J. Crew Tie-Waist Top in Indigo Gauze Stripe
$54
at J. Crew
We picked out some of our favorites from
J.Crew’s excellent fall sale the other day, but there are goodies we skipped over, like this lovely indigo tie-waist top.
Make Bronze Dew Pot
$12
at J. Crew
Add a little fresh-faced dewy glow to your cheeks with this “dew pot” from Make.
J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket With Corduroy Collar
$119
at J.Crew
Cosabella Bella Pajama Set
$69
at Saks Fifth Avenue
You could probably get away with wearing the top of these shorty Cosabella
PJ’s out of the house.
Hanky Panky Low Rise Hipster Thong
$13
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Just a 40 percent off Hanky Panky thong.
Helmut Lang Vintage Ribbed Tee
$84
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A worn-in-looking black ribbed tee from Helmut Lang (that would look great tucked into something).
Madewell Somerset Leather Backpack
$130
at Nordstrom
A very handsome Madewell backpack in a calming shade of “linen.”
Women’s Timberland 6-Inch Heritage Lite Water-Resistant Boot
$96
at Nordstrom
We hate to say it, but Timberland boot season is upon us.
James Perse Jersey Crewneck Sweater
$105
at Nordstrom
A simple, super-soft cotton sweater from James Perse.
All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$100
at Nordstrom
A duo of nonstick, dishwasher-safe All-Clad
pans (one that’s 10 inches, another that’s 12) for all your stovetop cooking needs.
Lululemon Every Moment Pant
$69
at Lululemon
Some meander-about-the-neighborhood pants made from breathable, soft French terry.
Geoff McFetridge + Hay 1 Blue Poster
$41
at A + R Store
Hay + Hee Welling About A Chair: AAC22
$242
at A + R Store
Another collab from Hay (this time with Hee Welling), this chair is great for a dining room table, a desk, or an otherwise dreary corner of the living room.
Apple AirPods
$145
at Walmart
The discount isn’t huge, but a discount (plus free two-day shipping) on some Apple AirPods is a discount nonetheless.
Placemate Blush Watercolor Collection 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
$16
at Walmart
See by Chloé Harriet Leather Shoulder Bag
$198
at The Outnet
An elegant See by Chloé crossbody bag with gold hardware and lined in twill.
Balenciaga Bead Drop Earrings
$175
at Matches Fashion
These Balenciaga earrings will work for pierced and non-pierced ears alike.
Raey Button-Through Broderie-Anglaise Dress
$141
at Matches Fashion
Speaking of versatile, this dress from Raey can be worn like this, or the other way around, with front-to-bottom buttons.
Pour Les Femmes Floral-Print Cotton-Batiste Robe
$80
at Matches Fashion
The most subtle light-pink flowers adorn this Pour Les Femmes
robe, which donates all its profits to support women suffering from violent conflict in the Congo.
Hecho Crew-Neck Linen T-Shirt
$76
at Matches Fashion
It’s the little white button on the pocket that sold us on this
black tee from Mexico City–based menswear line Hecho.
Coach Lola Ballet Flats
$98
at Coach
A pair of sensible half-off flats from Coach.
& Other Stories Mini Leather Bag
$68
at & Other Stories
This & Other Stories shoulder bag can double as a “bum bag.”
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Color Block Cotton Cardigan
$197
at Diane von Furstenberg
We’re very into the “cardigan as shirt” look, and this stripey one from DVF will look great with nothing underneath it.
Farrow Mar Coat in Cobalt
$25
at Need Supply
Twenty-five bucks is actually an insane price for this Bill Cunningham–blue coat from Farrow.
Adidas Iniki Runner in Light Gray
$60
at Need Supply
Jonathan Adler Bobo Tanzania Pillow
$50
at Saks Off Fifth
A groovy mid-century-modern-inspired pillow from Jonathan Adler.
Dansk Kobenstyle 6 Quarts Casserole
$50
at Saks Off Fifth
There’s apparently limited inventory, so get this 75 percent off Dansk casserole while you can!
