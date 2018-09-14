Photo: Courtesy of the retailer

It’s a funny moment right now: We’ve got fall on the brain, but we’re still experiencing the temps of summer (lightweight dress, anyone?). You’ll see that this week’s mix of sale items is a real grab bag — there are some Stutterheim raincoats and Cole Haan boots, as well as DVF dresses and Everlane tees.

$99 at Ulta Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron $99 (was $129, now 23% off) Writer Alison Freer first told us about the magic of the Beachwaver curling iron, which gave her curl-free hair Victoria’s Secret–esque beachy waves. $99 at Ulta Buy

Photo: 18-03-20 annarachford PM1 B1 kateberg W $71 at Shopbop Frye Ivy Mule Sneakers $71 (was $178, now 60% off) The ultimate 7:30 a.m. dog-walking shoes. $71 at Shopbop Buy

$62 at Everlane Everlane Japanese GoWeave Back-Zip Tee $62 (was $88, now 30% off) We could see lots of our editors in this boxy, sophisticated T-shirt that zips in the back. $62 at Everlane Buy

Photo: 18-05-21 Accessories PM1 B8 jentricolello W $69 at Shopbop Soludos Tumbled Leather Mules $69 (was $99, now 30% off) Summer may be coming to an end, but these would make great padding-around-the-house shoes. $69 at Shopbop Buy

$55 at Everlane Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean $55 (was $68, now 19% off) Our friends at the Cut raved about Everlane’s line of denim, which the retailer found hard to keep in stock when it first launched. We like the light hue of these blue jeans. $55 at Everlane Buy

Photo: 18-04-13 annarachford PM1 B1 robstebler W $81 at Shopbop Rebecca Minkoff Alexis Bow Point Toe Flats $81 (was $135, now 40% off) We can imagine wearing these sweet blush-colored flats to zhuzh up our frequent jeans-and-T-shirt days. $81 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-01-12 ekaterinamiasnikova PM1 B5 dylanremis W $59 at Shopbop Levi’s LMC x SHOPBOP Siren Shorts $59 (was $148, now 60% off) Some premium denim shorts right here! These are the jorts we’d design: Levi’s high-end Made & Crafted collaborated with Shopbop on a pair of high-waisted, slightly flared jean cutoffs with just the right amount of fringe at the raw hem. $59 at Shopbop Buy

$47 at Shopbop Likely Lee Tote $47 (was $158, now 70% off) A cute beach bag that’d be very useful for a post-work Whole Foods run. $47 at Shopbop Buy

$83 at Shopbop Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pumps $83 (was $110, now 25% off) We’ll never not need a pair of plain black pumps, especially like the teensy kitten heel on this one. $83 at Shopbop Buy

$38 at Dermstore bkr Naked Glass Water Bottle $38 (was $48, now 21% off) We’re tempted to do some very early holiday shopping and buy one or two of these water bottles now for the (stylish) health nuts we know. $38 at Dermstore Buy with code: TECH20

Photo: 18-05-22 Accessories AM2 B3 dylanremis W $23 at Shopbop Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings $23 (was $45, now 49% off) Hoop earrings times two for a modern take on the jewelry classic. $23 at Shopbop Buy

$207 at East Dane Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat $207 (was $295, now 30% off) A minor status symbol of its own, the Stutterheim raincoat looks so sharp in a bright daffodil. $207 at East Dane Buy

Photo: 18-05-17 edwingill AM1 B8 benbrubaker M $69 at East Dane Saturdays NYC Timothy Floater Swim Shorts $69 (was $115, now 40% off) A subtle pair of black swim trunks pepped up with some floral detail — interesting without being too out-there. $69 at East Dane Buy

Photo: 18-03-13 Accessories AM2 B8 pattygranlund M $11 at East Dane Anonymous Ism Spiral JW Crew Socks $11 (was $27, now 59% off) When we used to work at a men’s fashion magazine, the editors were crazy about Anonymous Ism socks. Imagine these red stripes peeking out above your shoes. $11 at East Dane Buy

Photo: 18-05-02 Accessories AM1 B8 ryankautzer M $14 at East Dane Fila Cotton Twill Baseball Hat $14 (was $25, now 44% off) A nicely understated dad cap that would work on young and older dad alike. $14 at East Dane Buy

$35 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cotton Bath Towel $35 (was $59, now 41% off) A bath towel from Saks that’s reduced enough that you can get two or three for the guest bathroom. $35 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$32 at Nordstrom Loungefly x Star Wars R2-D2 Faux Leather Backpack $32 (was $64, now 50% off) Double awwwww. $32 at Nordstrom Buy

$112 at Nordstrom Cole Haan Parker Grand Stretch Knee High Boot $112 (was $280, now 60% off) For those sleety days ahead. And don’t forget to weatherproof them. $112 at Nordstrom Buy

$79 at Nordstrom Glamglow Jumbo Size GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Set $79 (was $99, now 20% off) The highly culty Glamglow in the form of a mud firming treatment mask. $79 at Nordstrom Buy

$19 at Huckberry Bramble Outdoor Camp Towel - Andrew Holder Exclusive $19 (was $36, now 47% off) There’s something Marimekko-esque (only less ubiquitous) about this quick-dry camp towel. $19 at Huckberry Buy

$31 for 3 at Dermstore Slip Silk Scrunchies $31 (was $39, now 21% off) Scrunchies are back, and the silk versions are all the better not just for keeping hair out of your face, but preventing breakage compared to cheapie drugstore versions. $31 for 3 at Dermstore Buy with code: TECH20

$119 at Dermstore Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer $119 (was $149, now 20% off) Strategist beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton discovered the Dennis Gross steamer on Instagram and called it “gentle but effective — it opens up your pores without being too aggressive and scalding your face off.” $119 at Dermstore Buy with code: TECH20

$21 at Dermstore ORA Microneedle Face Roller System $21 (was $26, now 19% off) Another one Rio discovered from Instagram: “After using this dermal roller for a couple of weeks after cleansing but before putting on my Cosrx snail mucin, I’ve rid myself of acne scars that have been there for years. Happy (and stunned) to say this product is legit.” $21 at Dermstore Buy with code: TECH20

$140 at The Outnet Diane von Furstenberg Gathered crepe dress $140 (was $398, now 65% off) A perfectly sophisticated below-the-knee black dress that will always be appropriate. $140 at The Outnet Buy

$140 at The Outnet Diane von Furstenberg Floral-print silk-twill mini shirt dress $140 (was $398, now 65% off) A shirtdress that just says “brunch with the boyfriend’s family.” $140 at The Outnet Buy

$97 at The Outnet Diane von Furstenberg Meina metallic leather pumps $97 (was $278, now 65% off) We’d wear these silver metallic pumps with a tasteful heel with black jeans and a gray top. $97 at The Outnet Buy

$140 at The Outnet T by Alexander Wang Silk and cotton-blend bomber jacket $140 (was $475, now 71% off) The proportions on this bomber jacket are just right — cropped at the waist and slightly baggy, a little long at the sleeves. $140 at The Outnet Buy

$149 at The Outnet Diane von Furstenberg Cashmere Sweater $149 (was $298, now 50% off) The coziest navy cashmere sweater for curling up in a leather armchair with a mug of coffee. $149 at The Outnet Buy

$69 at Everlane Everlane Japanese GoWeave Light Drawstring Dress $69 (was $98, now 30% off) The simplicity is what gets us about this Everlane dress — it’s calling out for a jean jacket this fall. $69 at Everlane Buy

$13 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee $13 (was $18, now 28% off) A plain T-shirt made interesting with the slightest hint of a turtleneck collar. $13 at Everlane Buy

$29 at The Outnet T by Alexander Wang Jersey tank $29 (was $70, now 59% off) A signature of Alexander Wang’s that we’ve never seen so cheap. $29 at The Outnet Buy

