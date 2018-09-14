Photo: Courtesy of the retailer
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
It’s a funny moment right now: We’ve got fall on the brain, but we’re still experiencing the temps of summer (
lightweight dress, anyone?). You’ll see that this week’s mix of sale items is a real grab bag — there are some Stutterheim raincoats and Cole Haan boots, as well as DVF dresses and Everlane tees.
Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron
$99
at Ulta
Writer Alison Freer first told us about the magic of the
Beachwaver curling iron, which gave her curl-free hair Victoria’s Secret–esque beachy waves.
Photo: 18-03-20 annarachford PM1 B1 kateberg W
Frye Ivy Mule Sneakers
$71
at Shopbop
The ultimate 7:30 a.m. dog-walking shoes.
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Back-Zip Tee
$62
at Everlane
We could see lots of our editors in this boxy, sophisticated
T-shirt that zips in the back.
Sunnylife Large Tall Cactus Candle
$15
at Saks Off Fifth
It’s true: We love, love, love this
cactus candle, not least of which because it’s a plant we’ll never kill.
Raden A22 Single Case in Red Gloss
$160
at Need Supply
Golden Rabbit Swirl Large Colander
$27
at Saks Off Fifth
Photo: 18-05-21 Accessories PM1 B8 jentricolello W
Soludos Tumbled Leather Mules
$69
at Shopbop
Summer may be coming to an end, but these would make great padding-around-the-house shoes.
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$55
at Everlane
Our friends at the Cut raved about
Everlane’s line of denim, which the retailer found hard to keep in stock when it first launched. We like the light hue of these blue jeans.
Photo: 18-04-13 annarachford PM1 B1 robstebler W
Rebecca Minkoff Alexis Bow Point Toe Flats
$81
at Shopbop
We can imagine wearing these sweet blush-colored flats to zhuzh up our frequent
jeans-and- T-shirt days.
Photo: 18-01-12 ekaterinamiasnikova PM1 B5 dylanremis W
Levi’s LMC x SHOPBOP Siren Shorts
$59
at Shopbop
Some premium denim shorts right here! These are the jorts we’d design: Levi’s high-end Made & Crafted collaborated with Shopbop on a pair of high-waisted, slightly flared
jean cutoffs with just the right amount of fringe at the raw hem.
Likely Lee Tote
$47
at Shopbop
A cute beach bag that’d be very useful for a post-work Whole Foods run.
Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pumps
$83
at Shopbop
We’ll never not need a pair of plain black pumps, especially like the teensy kitten heel on this one.
bkr Naked Glass Water Bottle
$38
at Dermstore
We’re tempted to do some very early holiday shopping and buy one or two of these
water bottles now for the (stylish) health nuts we know.
Photo: 18-05-22 Accessories AM2 B3 dylanremis W
Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings
$23
at Shopbop
Hoop earrings times two for a modern take on the jewelry classic.
Havaianas Brasil Flip Flops
$18
at East Dane
Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat
$207
at East Dane
A minor status symbol of its own, the Stutterheim raincoat looks so sharp in a bright daffodil.
Photo: 18-05-17 edwingill AM1 B8 benbrubaker M
Saturdays NYC Timothy Floater Swim Shorts
$69
at East Dane
A subtle pair of black swim trunks pepped up with some floral detail — interesting without being too out-there.
Photo: 18-03-13 Accessories AM2 B8 pattygranlund M
Anonymous Ism Spiral JW Crew Socks
$11
at East Dane
When we used to work at a men’s fashion magazine, the editors were
crazy about Anonymous Ism socks. Imagine these red stripes peeking out above your shoes.
Photo: 18-05-02 Accessories AM1 B8 ryankautzer M
Fila Cotton Twill Baseball Hat
$14
at East Dane
A nicely understated dad cap that would work on young and older dad alike.
Hatch Harbor Off-The-Shoulder Dress
$124
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cotton Bath Towel
$35
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A
bath towel from Saks that’s reduced enough that you can get two or three for the guest bathroom.
Eberjey Heather Wide-Leg Pants
$44
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Natori Feathers Element Tank
$27
at Saks Fifth Avenue
The ideal rainy, muggy Saturday-afternoon tank top from
Natori.
Neiman Marcus Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$175
at Neiman Marcus
Loungefly x Hello Kitty House Backpack
$24
at Nordstrom
Loungefly x Star Wars R2-D2 Faux Leather Backpack
$32
at Nordstrom
Cole Haan Parker Grand Stretch Knee High Boot
$112
at Nordstrom
Glamglow Jumbo Size GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Set
$79
at Nordstrom
The highly culty Glamglow in the form of a mud firming treatment mask.
Candywirez Smartphone Fan
$6
at Nordstrom
A
fan that blows cool air from your iPhone is one of those ridiculous but delightful things we’ll always recommend.
Bramble Outdoor Camp Towel - Andrew Holder Exclusive
$19
at Huckberry
There’s something Marimekko-esque (only less ubiquitous) about this quick-dry
camp towel.
Slip Silk Scrunchies
$31
for 3
at Dermstore
Scrunchies
are back, and the silk versions are all the better not just for keeping hair out of your face, but preventing breakage compared to cheapie drugstore versions.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
$119
at Dermstore
Strategist beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton discovered the Dennis Gross steamer on Instagram and called it “gentle but effective — it opens up your pores without being too aggressive and scalding your face off.”
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
Slip King Pure Silk Pillowcase
$84
at Dermstore
ORA Microneedle Face Roller System
$21
at Dermstore
Another one Rio discovered
from Instagram: “After using this dermal roller for a couple of weeks after cleansing but before putting on my Cosrx snail mucin, I’ve rid myself of acne scars that have been there for years. Happy (and stunned) to say this product is legit.”
Diane von Furstenberg Gathered crepe dress
$140
at The Outnet
A perfectly sophisticated below-the-knee black dress that will always be appropriate.
Diane von Furstenberg Floral-print silk-twill mini shirt dress
$140
at The Outnet
A shirtdress that just says “brunch with the boyfriend’s family.”
Diane von Furstenberg Meina metallic leather pumps
$97
at The Outnet
We’d wear these silver metallic pumps with a tasteful heel with black jeans and a gray top.
T by Alexander Wang Silk and cotton-blend bomber jacket
$140
at The Outnet
The proportions on this bomber jacket are just right — cropped at the waist and slightly baggy, a little long at the sleeves.
Diane von Furstenberg Cashmere Sweater
$149
at The Outnet
The coziest navy cashmere sweater for curling up in a leather armchair with a mug of
coffee.
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Light Drawstring Dress
$69
at Everlane
The simplicity is what gets us about this Everlane dress — it’s calling out for a jean jacket this fall.
Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$13
at Everlane
A plain T-shirt made interesting with the slightest hint of a turtleneck collar.
T by Alexander Wang Jersey tank
$29
at The Outnet
A signature of Alexander Wang’s that we’ve never seen so cheap.
GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER
Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts.
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Notice
and to receive email correspondence from us.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments , rolling luggage , pillows for side sleepers , natural anxiety remedies , and bath towels . We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.