42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From DVF to Everlane

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

It’s a funny moment right now: We’ve got fall on the brain, but we’re still experiencing the temps of summer (lightweight dress, anyone?). You’ll see that this week’s mix of sale items is a real grab bag — there are some Stutterheim raincoats and Cole Haan boots, as well as DVF dresses and Everlane tees.

Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron
$99 (was $129, now 23% off)

Writer Alison Freer first told us about the magic of the Beachwaver curling iron, which gave her curl-free hair Victoria’s Secret–esque beachy waves.

Frye Ivy Mule Sneakers
Photo: 18-03-20 annarachford PM1 B1 kateberg W
$71 (was $178, now 60% off)

The ultimate 7:30 a.m. dog-walking shoes.

Everlane Japanese GoWeave Back-Zip Tee
$62 (was $88, now 30% off)

We could see lots of our editors in this boxy, sophisticated T-shirt that zips in the back.

Sunnylife Large Tall Cactus Candle
$15 (was $35, now 57% off)

It’s true: We love, love, love this cactus candle, not least of which because it’s a plant we’ll never kill.

Raden A22 Single Case in Red Gloss
$160 (was $295, now 46% off)

You may have heard that Raden — Adriana Lima’s favorite smart luggage — has gone out of business. The company’s loss is your gain (there are lots of other colors available, too.)

Golden Rabbit Swirl Large Colander
$27 (was $38, now 29% off)

We’re still loving the retro fun of splatterware kitchen tools, like this festive colander. And there are lots more where it came from.

Soludos Tumbled Leather Mules
Photo: 18-05-21 Accessories PM1 B8 jentricolello W
$69 (was $99, now 30% off)

Summer may be coming to an end, but these would make great padding-around-the-house shoes.

Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$55 (was $68, now 19% off)

Our friends at the Cut raved about Everlane’s line of denim, which the retailer found hard to keep in stock when it first launched. We like the light hue of these blue jeans.

Rebecca Minkoff Alexis Bow Point Toe Flats
Photo: 18-04-13 annarachford PM1 B1 robstebler W
$81 (was $135, now 40% off)

We can imagine wearing these sweet blush-colored flats to zhuzh up our frequent jeans-and-T-shirt days.

Levi’s LMC x SHOPBOP Siren Shorts
Photo: 18-01-12 ekaterinamiasnikova PM1 B5 dylanremis W
$59 (was $148, now 60% off)

Some premium denim shorts right here! These are the jorts we’d design: Levi’s high-end Made & Crafted collaborated with Shopbop on a pair of high-waisted, slightly flared jean cutoffs with just the right amount of fringe at the raw hem.

Likely Lee Tote
$47 (was $158, now 70% off)

A cute beach bag that’d be very useful for a post-work Whole Foods run.

Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pumps
$83 (was $110, now 25% off)

We’ll never not need a pair of plain black pumps, especially like the teensy kitten heel on this one.

bkr Naked Glass Water Bottle
$38 (was $48, now 21% off)

We’re tempted to do some very early holiday shopping and buy one or two of these water bottles now for the (stylish) health nuts we know.

Shashi Double Bar Hoop Earrings
Photo: 18-05-22 Accessories AM2 B3 dylanremis W
$23 (was $45, now 49% off)

Hoop earrings times two for a modern take on the jewelry classic.

Havaianas Brasil Flip Flops
$18 (was $24, now 25% off)

You need gym-shower shoes, don’t you? (Yes, you do.)

Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat
$207 (was $295, now 30% off)

A minor status symbol of its own, the Stutterheim raincoat looks so sharp in a bright daffodil.

Saturdays NYC Timothy Floater Swim Shorts
Photo: 18-05-17 edwingill AM1 B8 benbrubaker M
$69 (was $115, now 40% off)

A subtle pair of black swim trunks pepped up with some floral detail — interesting without being too out-there.

Anonymous Ism Spiral JW Crew Socks
Photo: 18-03-13 Accessories AM2 B8 pattygranlund M
$11 (was $27, now 59% off)

When we used to work at a men’s fashion magazine, the editors were crazy about Anonymous Ism socks. Imagine these red stripes peeking out above your shoes.

Fila Cotton Twill Baseball Hat
Photo: 18-05-02 Accessories AM1 B8 ryankautzer M
$14 (was $25, now 44% off)

A nicely understated dad cap that would work on young and older dad alike.

Hatch Harbor Off-The-Shoulder Dress
$124 (was $248, now 50% off)

Expecting and new mothers are all about Hatch Collection; here’s a maternity dress that doesn’t scream maternity.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cotton Bath Towel
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

A bath towel from Saks that’s reduced enough that you can get two or three for the guest bathroom.

Eberjey Heather Wide-Leg Pants
$44 (was $74, now 41% off)

It’s tough to beat the comfort of Eberjey pull-up pants.

Natori Feathers Element Tank
$27 (was $68, now 60% off)

The ideal rainy, muggy Saturday-afternoon tank top from Natori.

Neiman Marcus Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$175 (was $250, now 30% off)

Cut fashion director Rebecca Ramsey loves this Neiman Marcus cashmere sweater so much, she’s asked for it for seven Christmases.

Loungefly x Hello Kitty House Backpack
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

Awwwww.

Loungefly x Star Wars R2-D2 Faux Leather Backpack
$32 (was $64, now 50% off)

Double awwwww.

Cole Haan Parker Grand Stretch Knee High Boot
$112 (was $280, now 60% off)

For those sleety days ahead. And don’t forget to weatherproof them.

Glamglow Jumbo Size GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Set
$79 (was $99, now 20% off)

The highly culty Glamglow in the form of a mud firming treatment mask.

Candywirez Smartphone Fan
$6 (was $12, now 50% off)

A fan that blows cool air from your iPhone is one of those ridiculous but delightful things we’ll always recommend.

Bramble Outdoor Camp Towel - Andrew Holder Exclusive
$19 (was $36, now 47% off)

There’s something Marimekko-esque (only less ubiquitous) about this quick-dry camp towel.

Slip Silk Scrunchies
$31 (was $39, now 21% off)

Scrunchies are back, and the silk versions are all the better not just for keeping hair out of your face, but preventing breakage compared to cheapie drugstore versions.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
$119 (was $149, now 20% off)

Strategist beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton discovered the Dennis Gross steamer on Instagram and called it “gentle but effective — it opens up your pores without being too aggressive and scalding your face off.”

Slip King Pure Silk Pillowcase
Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine
$84 (was $105, now 20% off)

Our very favorite, wrinkle-reducing, luxurious to the touch silk pillowcase is once again on sale.

ORA Microneedle Face Roller System
$21 (was $26, now 19% off)

Another one Rio discovered from Instagram: “After using this dermal roller for a couple of weeks after cleansing but before putting on my Cosrx snail mucin, I’ve rid myself of acne scars that have been there for years. Happy (and stunned) to say this product is legit.”

Diane von Furstenberg Gathered crepe dress
$140 (was $398, now 65% off)

A perfectly sophisticated below-the-knee black dress that will always be appropriate.

Diane von Furstenberg Floral-print silk-twill mini shirt dress
$140 (was $398, now 65% off)

A shirtdress that just says “brunch with the boyfriend’s family.”

Diane von Furstenberg Meina metallic leather pumps
$97 (was $278, now 65% off)

We’d wear these silver metallic pumps with a tasteful heel with black jeans and a gray top.

T by Alexander Wang Silk and cotton-blend bomber jacket
$140 (was $475, now 71% off)

The proportions on this bomber jacket are just right — cropped at the waist and slightly baggy, a little long at the sleeves.

Diane von Furstenberg Cashmere Sweater
$149 (was $298, now 50% off)

The coziest navy cashmere sweater for curling up in a leather armchair with a mug of coffee.

Everlane Japanese GoWeave Light Drawstring Dress
$69 (was $98, now 30% off)

The simplicity is what gets us about this Everlane dress — it’s calling out for a jean jacket this fall.

Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$13 (was $18, now 28% off)

A plain T-shirt made interesting with the slightest hint of a turtleneck collar.

T by Alexander Wang Jersey tank
$29 (was $70, now 59% off)

A signature of Alexander Wang’s that we’ve never seen so cheap.

