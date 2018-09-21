38 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Reformation to North Face

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

Happy first day of fall — we’re celebrating by stocking up on summer goodies that are now discounted (hello, Reformation dresses!) plus cold-weather favorites that we’ll be happy to have come November, from Saturdays NYC hoodies and North Face coats to Missoni scarves and Madewell sweaters.

$29 at Dermstore La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $29 (was $34, now 15% off) The Cut’s beauty editors call this a “sunscreen favorite that won’t break you out and leaves your skin moisturized, silky, and protected with SPF50.” The dermatologist-recommended stuff is something you should be slathering on every day even now that summer’s over. $29 at Dermstore Buy

$26 at Macy’s NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $26 (was $30, now 13% off) Our own beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton just recently put this NARS concealer up against the Tarte Shape Tape — it’s her favorite for under-eyes as a buildable concealer. $26 at Macy’s Buy with code: VIP

$75 at Dermstore Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Hair Dryer $75 (was $180, now 58% off) We’ll leave it to one reviewer of this blow dryer: “I have tried every high-end brand on the market, and this is BY FAR the best hair dryer I have ever used! Drying time is cut in half, and I find the heat level to be perfect for drying quickly without splitting or burning my hair. I have recommended this dryer to all of my family and friends and will never use another.” $75 at Dermstore Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Madewell Clarkwell Pullover Sweater $40 (was $65, now 38% off) There’s something nicely vintage and ’70s Ivy League about this sweater. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

$166 at Nordstrom J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat $166 (was $278, now 40% off) Worn with a hoodie or T-shirt, a Chesterfield coat is anything but stuffy. $166 at Nordstrom Buy

$45 at Neiman Marcus Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Cable-Knit Baby Blanket $45 (was $100, now 55% off) Another newborn gift that looks much more expensive than it is? A Ralph Lauren baby blanket. $45 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$149 at Nordstrom Reformation Haven Wrap Maxi Dress $149 (was $218, now 32% off) Reformation made its name on affordable dresses that look much more expensive than they are — now they’re even cheaper. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

$131 at Nordstrom Reformation Frankfort Tie Bodice Dress $131 (was $218, now 40% off) We’d put a cardigan or even sweatshirt over this just to give its sweetness some edge. $131 at Nordstrom Buy

$131 at Nordstrom Reformation Fig Linen Wrap Dress $131 (was $198, now 34% off) The pale yellow on this linen dress is surprisingly flattering on a number of different skin tones. $131 at Nordstrom Buy

$60 at Revolve Puma Basket Platform Canvas Sneaker $60 (was $100, now 40% off) Ankle-baring skinny jeans are calling out for these cream-colored platform sneakers. $60 at Revolve Buy

Photo: C:\Users\Clip-02\Desktop\178\SS18 Bust Photography\SS18 Bust Photography $18 at Walmart Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Switch Coffee Maker $18 (was $20, now 10% off) A totally no-frills coffee machine with nothing but just an on/off switch. $18 at Walmart Buy

$40 at Anthropologie Margot Ring Tote Bag $40 (was $68, now 41% off) There’s something J.W. Anderson–esque about this (much cheaper) bag. $40 at Anthropologie Buy

$70 at Anthropologie Anthropologie Fiesta Fringe Slides $70 (was $118, now 41% off) We can’t resist a pair of low-heeled slides, and these are a party on your feet. $70 at Anthropologie Buy

$23 at Walmart George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press $23 (was $35, now 34% off) Know a college student? Or are you a college student? Look no further. $23 at Walmart Buy

$60 at Everlane Everlane Jean Shirtdress $60 (was $75, now 20% off) We swear half the office pretty much lived in one of these shirtdresses (and this other denim version) this summer. $60 at Everlane Buy

$109 at Everlane Everlane Day Heel Mule $109 (was $155, now 30% off) This suede mule comes in lots of different colors, but we happen to think the natural sandy shade is most elegant. $109 at Everlane Buy

$130 at Nordstrom Cole Haan Signature Back Bow Packable Hooded Raincoat $130 (was $200, now 35% off) Get ready for rain and cold no matter where you are with this raincoat that folds into its own travel pouch. $130 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Everlane Everlane Indigo Texture Pocket $20 (was $32, now 38% off) We especially appreciate the slubby, worn-in quality of this Everlane pocket tee. $20 at Everlane Buy

$9 at Urban Outfitters Hand Ashtray $9 (was $12, now 25% off) We still love this hand ashtray we wrote about last year — now it’s on sale (and obviously is good for plant life, too). $9 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$14 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Crew $14 (was $20, now 30% off) We’re all about a fun trend, but sometimes the classic things are the safest to stock up on, and striped T-shirts will always be in style. $14 at Everlane Buy

$60 at Nordstrom The North Face Slacker Hooded Jacket $60 (was $120, now 50% off) When we see North Face on sale, it’s often the colors that are fun but hard to pull off in everyday life — that’s why we’re snatching up one of these subtle grey hooded coats for ourselves. $60 at Nordstrom Buy

$31 at Nordstrom Stance Twist Bodysuit $31 (was $62, now 50% off) It might look like a swimsuit, but it’s actually a bodysuit designed to keep you comfortable in delicate situations. $31 at Nordstrom Buy

$71 at Nordstrom J.Crew Ruffle Scoop Back One-Piece Swimsuit $71 (was $118, now 40% off) If you are looking for a swimsuit though, here’s a jaunty ruffled one from J.Crew. $71 at Nordstrom Buy

$125 at Nordstrom Eileen Fisher Cutout Jersey Shift Dress $125 (was $178, now 30% off) We don’t know why, but we’re totally enamored of the mullet-ish quality of the hem on this dress. $125 at Nordstrom Buy

$31 at Neiman Marcus Eberjey Sadie Stripes Racerback Tank Top $31 (was $69, now 55% off) We love Eberjey around these parts, and we especially are taken with the racer back on this tank top. $31 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$58 at Neiman Marcus Natori Brushed Knit Lounge Top $58 (was $130, now 55% off) And after that, we’d slip on this equally flowy knit top for lounging. $58 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$10 at Dermstore Danielle Creations Chrome Mini Mirror $10 (was $15, now 33% off) We’re always trying to tweeze that last hair on our chin to no avail because we have no magnifying mirror — this version (note it’s not lighted like these) will magnify it four times and has very good reviews. $10 at Dermstore Buy

$29 at Urban Outfitters Sherpa Fleece Throw Pillow $29 (was $49, now 41% off) Get four of these — two black and two white — for an Andrée Putman vibe that’s just a bit more down-to-earth and inviting. $29 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: 18-05-17 edwingill AM2 B8 benbrubaker M $75 at East Dane Saturdays NYC Ditch Poppy S Hoodie $75 (was $125, now 40% off) Saturdays NYC went big on florals this season, and this black hoodie does it in just the most tasteful way. $75 at East Dane Buy

