38 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Reformation to North Face

By
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Happy first day of fall — we’re celebrating by stocking up on summer goodies that are now discounted (hello, Reformation dresses!) plus cold-weather favorites that we’ll be happy to have come November, from Saturdays NYC hoodies and North Face coats to Missoni scarves and Madewell sweaters.

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker
$26 (was $80, now 67% off)

A very well-reviewed Bluetooth speaker (more than 800 ratings) that’s nearly 70 percent off.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
$29 (was $34, now 15% off)

The Cut’s beauty editors call this a “sunscreen favorite that won’t break you out and leaves your skin moisturized, silky, and protected with SPF50.” The dermatologist-recommended stuff is something you should be slathering on every day even now that summer’s over.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
$26 (was $30, now 13% off)

Our own beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton just recently put this NARS concealer up against the Tarte Shape Tape — it’s her favorite for under-eyes as a buildable concealer.

Blowout Beauty Ultra Power Professional Hair Dryer
$75 (was $180, now 58% off)

We’ll leave it to one reviewer of this blow dryer: “I have tried every high-end brand on the market, and this is BY FAR the best hair dryer I have ever used! Drying time is cut in half, and I find the heat level to be perfect for drying quickly without splitting or burning my hair. I have recommended this dryer to all of my family and friends and will never use another.”

Missoni Fringe Scarf
$93 (was $155, now 40% off)

A “very Missoni” scarf that would kick up the most basic T-shirt and jean look.

Madewell Clarkwell Pullover Sweater
$40 (was $65, now 38% off)

There’s something nicely vintage and ’70s Ivy League about this sweater.

J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat
$166 (was $278, now 40% off)

Worn with a hoodie or T-shirt, a Chesterfield coat is anything but stuffy.

Sofia Cashmere Knit Corkscrew Baby Trapper Hat w/ Pompoms
$29 (was $65, now 55% off)

Stumped for a gift for that baby shower or 1-year-old birthday? Nothing will elicit ooohs like a cashmere hat.

Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Cable-Knit Baby Blanket
$45 (was $100, now 55% off)

Another newborn gift that looks much more expensive than it is? A Ralph Lauren baby blanket.

Reformation Haven Wrap Maxi Dress
$149 (was $218, now 32% off)

Reformation made its name on affordable dresses that look much more expensive than they are — now they’re even cheaper.

Reformation Frankfort Tie Bodice Dress
$131 (was $218, now 40% off)

We’d put a cardigan or even sweatshirt over this just to give its sweetness some edge.

Reformation Fig Linen Wrap Dress
$131 (was $198, now 34% off)

The pale yellow on this linen dress is surprisingly flattering on a number of different skin tones.

Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress
$87 (was $198, now 56% off)

The gingham revolution continues apace.

Soma 10 Cup Pitcher
$34 (was $40, now 15% off)

The next-gen water filtration pitcher for just a little bit cheaper.

Puma Basket Platform Canvas Sneaker
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)

Ankle-baring skinny jeans are calling out for these cream-colored platform sneakers.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Switch Coffee Maker
$18 (was $20, now 10% off)

A totally no-frills coffee machine with nothing but just an on/off switch.

Margot Ring Tote Bag
$40 (was $68, now 41% off)

There’s something J.W. Anderson–esque about this (much cheaper) bag.

Anthropologie Fiesta Fringe Slides
$70 (was $118, now 41% off)

We can’t resist a pair of low-heeled slides, and these are a party on your feet.

George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press
$23 (was $35, now 34% off)

Know a college student? Or are you a college student? Look no further.

Everlane Jean Shirtdress
$60 (was $75, now 20% off)

We swear half the office pretty much lived in one of these shirtdresses (and this other denim version) this summer.

Everlane Day Heel Mule
$109 (was $155, now 30% off)

This suede mule comes in lots of different colors, but we happen to think the natural sandy shade is most elegant.

Cole Haan Signature Back Bow Packable Hooded Raincoat
$130 (was $200, now 35% off)

Get ready for rain and cold no matter where you are with this raincoat that folds into its own travel pouch.

Lodge Logic 12” Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
$20 (was $40, now 50% off)

Any beginning or, ahem, seasoned chef will tell you that the Lodge cast iron skillet is a kitchen MVP.

Everlane Indigo Texture Pocket
$20 (was $32, now 38% off)

We especially appreciate the slubby, worn-in quality of this Everlane pocket tee.

Baxter of California Clay and More Kit
$28 (was $35, now 20% off)

Many of the men we spoke to about their favorite hair products swear by the Baxter of California pomade — now the brand makes face wash, shampoo, and conditioner, too.

Hand Ashtray
$9 (was $12, now 25% off)

We still love this hand ashtray we wrote about last year — now it’s on sale (and obviously is good for plant life, too).

Everlane Cotton Crew
$14 (was $20, now 30% off)

We’re all about a fun trend, but sometimes the classic things are the safest to stock up on, and striped T-shirts will always be in style.

The North Face Slacker Hooded Jacket
$60 (was $120, now 50% off)

When we see North Face on sale, it’s often the colors that are fun but hard to pull off in everyday life — that’s why we’re snatching up one of these subtle grey hooded coats for ourselves.

Stance Twist Bodysuit
$31 (was $62, now 50% off)

It might look like a swimsuit, but it’s actually a bodysuit designed to keep you comfortable in delicate situations.

J.Crew Ruffle Scoop Back One-Piece Swimsuit
$71 (was $118, now 40% off)

If you are looking for a swimsuit though, here’s a jaunty ruffled one from J.Crew.

Eileen Fisher Cutout Jersey Shift Dress
$125 (was $178, now 30% off)

We don’t know why, but we’re totally enamored of the mullet-ish quality of the hem on this dress.

Eberjey Sadie Stripes Racerback Tank Top
$31 (was $69, now 55% off)

We love Eberjey around these parts, and we especially are taken with the racer back on this tank top.

Natori Deco Feathers Robe
$75 (was $150, now 50% off)

We want to put on this flowy bathrobe after taking a lavender-scented bath while reading The Great Believers.

Natori Brushed Knit Lounge Top
$58 (was $130, now 55% off)

And after that, we’d slip on this equally flowy knit top for lounging.

Danielle Creations Chrome Mini Mirror
$10 (was $15, now 33% off)

We’re always trying to tweeze that last hair on our chin to no avail because we have no magnifying mirror — this version (note it’s not lighted like these) will magnify it four times and has very good reviews.

Ellie The Elephant Incense Holder
$9 (was $16, now 44% off)

We love these Nippon Kodo incense sticks but always thought there had to be a better way to stick them up — here’s our answer. Would make a great hostess gift two-fer, for what it’s worth.

Sherpa Fleece Throw Pillow
$29 (was $49, now 41% off)

Get four of these — two black and two white — for an Andrée Putman vibe that’s just a bit more down-to-earth and inviting.

Saturdays NYC Ditch Poppy S Hoodie
Saturdays NYC Ditch Poppy S Hoodie
$75 (was $125, now 40% off)

Saturdays NYC went big on florals this season, and this black hoodie does it in just the most tasteful way.

38 Things on Sale From Reformation to North Face