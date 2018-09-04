Another Vogue Editor Exits Condé Nast, This Time for Snapchat

Selby Drummond. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

It’s the hottest job for a fashion editor or writer: Go to a social-media platform and become its head of fashion and/or beauty partnerships. Eva Chen (former Lucky editor-in-chief) did it at Instagram; Derek Blasberg (writer and networking champion) did it at YouTube; and now Selby Drummond, a rising star at Condé Nast and close friend to Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Carrozzini, is doing it. Business of Fashion reported today that Drummond is leaving Vogue to join Snapchat’s parent company, Snap.

Drummond was the accessories and special projects director at Vogue and had been with the company for seven years. She is responsible for Vogue’s snowboarding gear (a collaboration with Off-White and Burton) and also oversaw the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

She not only joins the trend of fashion-partnership heads, but also is the latest high-profile editor to leave Condé Nast. Longtime Vogue editors Phyllis Posnick and Tonne Goodman have lessened their responsibilities, and Phillip Picardi, the man credited with a-woking Teen Vogue, has recently left for Out. But there’s one who is reportedly staying firmly at the helm.