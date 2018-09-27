Dianne Feinstein Interrupted by Chuck Grassley Minutes Into Kavanaugh Hearing

Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Dianne Feinstein. Photo: C-SPAN

Today, both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford — who accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school — are testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But before that portion could even start, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and haunted pot pie Chuck Grassley awkwardly and abruptly interrupted Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Before you get to your testimony and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it’s important to make sure you are properly introduced,” Feinstein began saying, while introducing Ford. “And I have to—”

“By the way, I was going to introduce her,” Grassley cut in. “But if you want to introduce her, I will be glad to have you do that. But I want you to know I didn’t forget to do it because I would do that just as she was about to speak.”

Already off to a great start.