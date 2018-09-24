A Running List of Senators Demanding That Kavanaugh Step Down

Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the wake of a new sexual-assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Deborah Ramirez — the second woman to come forward claiming Kavanaugh had assaulted her — Democratic senators are demanding he step down.

Ramirez alleges that Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her at a freshman-year dorm party at Yale University, where he exposed himself, thrust his penis in her face, and forced her to touch it despite her efforts to push it away, The New Yorker reported on Sunday. The allegation comes shortly after Christine Blasey Ford agreed to testify before the Senate Thursday, having previously claimed that Kavanaugh — “highly inebriated” — sexually assaulted her at a high-school party in the early 1980s; she alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her, tried to remove her clothing, and put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams — actions that her lawyer considers attempted rape.

Kavanaugh denied Ramirez’s allegation as it was reported in The New Yorker, calling it a “smear campaign” by the Democrats. He also denied Ford’s claims, saying, “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone … I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.” The White House also echoed his most recent statement from Sunday, with spokeswoman Kerri Kupec saying, “This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man … The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee and the initial recipient of Ford’s letter accusing Kavanaugh of assault, said the committee chairman, Republican Chuck Grassley, should cancel Thursday’s hearing in light of the new allegation. In an open letter to Grassley, she called for an “immediate postponement” of any further actions for the judge, with a full FBI investigation. She wrote, “It is time to set politics aside. We must ensure that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted before moving forward.”

Thursday's hearing should be canceled in light of a disturbing new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI must investigate ALL allegations. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 24, 2018

Feinstein isn’t the only senator urging to halt Kavanugh’s nomination process after the second allegation. Here are the others who have spoken out so far:

Enough is enough. One credible sexual assault claim should have been too many to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and make decisions that will affect millions of women’s lives for generations. Two is an embarrassment. It’s time for a new nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

It is time to set aside partisanship and for all 100 senators to join together and acknowledge that this individual is not the right person to serve on the highest court of the land. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 24, 2018

(2/2) We need a worthy nominee who respects women and has an unimpeachable moral center. https://t.co/HUoeBOp3Vm — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 24, 2018

If Brett Kavanaugh refuses to withdraw, then at the very least we cannot move forward until there is a complete and thorough investigation of what appears to be a disturbing pattern of behavior by this nominee. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 24, 2018

With another credible, corroborated allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh, it’s time for him to do the right thing. Withdraw your nomination, Judge Kavanaugh. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 24, 2018

The latest sexual misconduct allegations against #Kavanaugh are deeply disturbing. I agree with @SenFeinstein - the nomination must be immediately postponed until these credible claims are thoroughly & fairly investigated by the FBI — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) September 24, 2018

In any halfway respectable legislature there would be multiple hearings and an independent investigation. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 24, 2018

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify this week, new allegations against Kavanaugh are surfacing. This time from his years as an undergraduate.



This is no time to rush. The Senate must investigate these new allegations. We must get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/G4rbCqlAHe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 24, 2018

This post will be updated as more information becomes available, ahead of Thursday’s confirmation hearing.