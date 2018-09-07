Serena Williams’s Daughter Matched Her Mom in an Adorable Tutu

Serena Williams. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

It turns out Serena Williams wasn’t the only one wearing a tutu when she won the game that would advance her to the U.S. Open women’s final — her one-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, was, too.

In late August, the French Open banned Williams from competing in her sleek Nike catsuit, but the tennis legend remained unfazed; it was not long before she was to play in the U.S. Open, where she debuted her new nontraditional tennis outfit: one-shouldered tutus, designed by Virgil Abloh for Nike’s new “Queen” collection. On Thursday night, just after Williams made headlines once again for wearing a light purple version of the ballet dress — and winning — she instagrammed an adorable photo of her daughter wearing the tutu in black, which matched the one Williams wore during her first U.S. Open game.

“Did Momma win?” Williams wrote.

(Yes.)