Alexis Ohanian Tried to Help Figure Out How Serena’s Edges Look So Good

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Alexis Ohanian, strong contender for Husband of the Year, completed an act of public service on Wednesday afternoon when he asked his wife, Serena Williams, “Why are your edges so good?” Serena responded in confusion “Eh???” Alexis quickly explained: women on Twitter kept requesting that he figure out how Serena’s edges stay so smooth, even when she’s in the middle of an intense tennis match.

“We need you to do us a HUGE favor,” one woman tweeted at Alexis. Can you dip into the bathroom and let us know what edge control @serenawilliams uses?”

Hey Cousin @alexisohanian, we need you to do us a HUGE favor! Can you dip into the bathroom and let us know what edge control @serenawilliams uses? We MUST know what keeps Cousin Serena’s edges LAID through all those games! — Tracy (@TraBoogie) September 18, 2018

Several other women joined the thread, tagging Serena’s husband. Alexis posted the screenshot of his texts to Serena in response, but unfortunately, she did not reveal which gel she used. “Serena’s secret” is all she responded, leaving the answer to her perfect, sweat-proof edges a mystery. But the texts did endear us all even more to Alexis, just for trying to figure it out.