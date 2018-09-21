Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the organization that runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline, reported a 42 percent increase in phone calls over Friday and Saturday, compared to an average Friday and Saturday, according to CNN reporter Brian Stelter.
The RAINN hotline received a similar spike in calls after Trump’s sexual assault comments in 2016. The increase in calls this weekend follows Christine Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – which Trump called into question on Twitter Friday morning.
His tweet, which called into question why Christine Ford didn’t report her assault when it happened, prompted the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, with people sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and abuse, and why they didn’t come forward.
As news networks ran the story on Friday, many included the number to the hotline in their reports, and the number circulated on social media as more and more people came forward with stories of their assaults.