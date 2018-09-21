Donald Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the organization that runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline, reported a 42 percent increase in phone calls over Friday and Saturday, compared to an average Friday and Saturday, according to CNN reporter Brian Stelter.

According to @RAINN, "calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline were up 42% on Friday and Saturday compared to an average Friday and Saturday." The # is 800-656-4673. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2018

The RAINN hotline received a similar spike in calls after Trump’s sexual assault comments in 2016. The increase in calls this weekend follows Christine Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – which Trump called into question on Twitter Friday morning.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

His tweet, which called into question why Christine Ford didn’t report her assault when it happened, prompted the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, with people sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and abuse, and why they didn’t come forward.

In reality, seven out of every 10 victims don't report to the police. — RAINN (@RAINN) September 21, 2018

As news networks ran the story on Friday, many included the number to the hotline in their reports, and the number circulated on social media as more and more people came forward with stories of their assaults.