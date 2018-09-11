Some of Coach’s Runway Handbags Are Already Available

Photo: Courtesy of Coach

Coach’s spring 2019 runway show has just wrapped, and some of the bags on the runway are already available. Designer Stuart Vevers incorporated beloved Disney characters on his sophisticated cylindrical bags, suggesting the brand is doubling down on Americana and folding pop culture into the Western trend.

This isn’t the first time Coach has worked with Disney, but it is one of the more elegant collections they’ve designed so far. Like the dresses featured in another Disney X Coach collab, these are items you don’t need to be a major Little Mermaid stan to appreciate (though it doesn’t hurt).

The unexpected shape is inspired by a 1960s design by Bonnie Cashin, the original Coach designer. It’s different from the parade of tiny bags we’ve seen this Fashion Week, but still street-style worthy. To mesh Disney characters with his Southern Gothic tastes, Vevers added his prairie print seen on the runway to the leather, along with special hangtags of Dumbo, the Dalmatians, and Thumper from Bambi. The Disney X Coach bags are priced at $450. Shop them below.

$450 at Coach Disney X Coach Barrel Bag With Bambi Prairie Bouquet Print $450 at Coach Buy

$450 at Coach Disney X Coach Barrel Bag With Dumbo Prairie Bouquet Print $450 at Coach Buy

$450 at Coach Disney X Coach Barrel Bag With Dalmatian Prairie Floral Print $450 at Coach Buy

$450 at Coach Disney X Coach Barrel Bag With Dalmatian Prairie Floral Print $450 at Coach Buy

$450 at Coach Disney X Coach Barrel Bag With Dalmatian Prairie Floral Print $450 at Coach Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.