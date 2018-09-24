Thanks to Moda Operandi, fashion-lovers can preorder runway looks almost as soon as a show's last model walks. So, every week, we're suggesting pieces from a different New York Fashion Week designer. Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

The boys are back—the boys being Proenza Schouler’s Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, who returned to New York Fashion Week this month after abandoning the event in favor of Paris’ haute couture circuit early last year. And, following the arc of all prodigal sons, the duo has fully redeemed themselves. Hernandez and McCollough’s spring/summer 2019 offering is a simplified, wearable turnaround from their past few collections, which, they admit, over-complicated things. “We’ve seen designers fall into that trap of becoming technically sophisticated,” the designers said in a statement, “but where you lose that connection to women, and we never want to do that.”

The Cut’s Cathy Horyn described the successful results of this self-reflection: “The clothes were so good—simple and made in either cotton or denim—that one hopes the designers stay on this classic American sportswear course.” The collection’s lower price point than recent ones (thanks to its fabrics and U.S. manufacturing) is also cause for praise, along with the fresh yet real-life-appropriate proportions. Below, check out some of the show’s best looks, featuring pieces available to preorder on Moda Operandi now.