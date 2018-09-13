Thanks to Moda Operandi, fashion-lovers can preorder runway looks almost as soon as a show's last model walks. So, every week, we're suggesting pieces from a different New York Fashion Week designer. Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Even for those who aren’t frantically refreshing their Instagram feeds for the latest New York Fashion Week snaps, Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show was newsworthy. On Friday, September 7, droves of top-tier celebrities flocked to Central Park to pay homage to the legendary designer. The event celebrated the “World of Ralph Lauren,” and featured his latest women’s collection, along with more than 150 models—iconic past campaign stars, current supermodels, and children.

Known for his aspirational interpretations of American style, Lauren delivered a vast new collection: velvet-patchwork evening wear, rich leather pieces, Art Deco sequins, Southwest-inspired patterns, and his signature take on tuxedo dressing. Below, see a few highlights from the collection, which you can preorder from Moda Operandi now. And if you’re excited at the idea of owning a piece of history, know that these styles are likely to ring true for another half-century, too.

*This sweater is sold out, but click through to shop more looks from the show.

*This coat is sold out, but click through to shop more looks from the show.