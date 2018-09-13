Rihanna’s Muse Reportedly Went Into Labor at the Fenty Show

Slick Woods. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Right after walking in the Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week in a harness and thigh-high stockings, model Slick Woods reportedly went into labor, according to TMZ. Paramedics apparently also arrived at the venue. Woods had previously told Elle UK that singer Erykah Badu would be her doula.

Woods announced that she was expecting her first child with male model Adonis Bosso in July. Her baby boy will be named Saphir, which is a play on Sapphire, the birthstone for September. She has not yet confirmed. However, a stylist friend of hers, Chalyn Melendez, posted a video of Woods in the Fenty show with the caption “Queen walked right into labor last night like.”