Matt Damon Was the Best and Worst Person To Play Brett Kavanaugh on SNL

Photo: Screenshot via Youtube/Saturday Night Live Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday Night Live.

The Kavanaugh hearings on Thursday will filled with unbelievable moments, from Brett Kavanaugh crying while clutching calendars from high school, to not providing any straight answers to many questions, to the presence of Rachel Mitchell, the “female assistant” that Republicans hired. On Saturday Night Live’s Season 44 premiere, Matt Damon took on the role of a fratty, sweating, crying Brett Kavanaugh in their cold open.

Drawing on Kavanaugh’s most erratic behavior, Damon screamed at the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was casted by Rachel Dratch, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson. An Alyssa Milano cardboard cutout also floated around in the back, as Matt Damon drank an excessive amount of water, proclaimed his love of beer, and lied about what a “Devil’s Triangle” is.

Damon was an odd choice to play Kavanaugh, but also a very fitting one. Odd because, in December 2017, Damon made insensitive comments about the #MeToo movement, including making light of the allegations against Louis C.K. (He later apologized for his statements.) Fitting, because if there is anyone who can play a belligerent, beer-guzzling frat bro, it is Matt Damon.

Watch the full skit below.