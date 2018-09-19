Cerissa Riley and Grant Robicheaux. Photo: Shutterstock

A California doctor and his girlfriend are facing charges for drugging, sexually assaulting, and filming their sexual encounters with at least two women, BuzzFeed News reports, though officials think the couple could’ve assaulted many more individuals who many not even know they’re victims.

According to court documents, on two occasions, 38-year-old Grant Robicheaux and 31-year-old Cerissa Riley met a woman in a restaurant, drank with her until she became intoxicated, and took her back to Robicheaux’s apartment, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the non-consenting woman; per prosecutors, the couple also recorded both of the alleged incidents. The defendants deny all the allegations.

Per officials, the first assault transpired in April 2016, after the couple met 32-year-old Jane Doe at a restaurant in Newport Beach, invited her to a boat party, and took her back to Robicheaux’s apartment once she was intoxicated. There, prosecutors say that the couple “[supplied] multiple drugs to the victim,” and then “[raped] and orally [copulated] her while she was prevented from resisting due to intoxicating and controlled substances.” In a forensic exam she had the next day, she tested positive for multiple controlled substances.

In October 2016, Robicheaux and Riley allegedly had drinks with another anonymous woman at a Newport Beach bar, waiting until she lost consciousness to take her back to the former’s apartment. According to officials, the woman regained consciousness during the alleged assault — during which the couple allegedly intended to commit rape — and let out loud screams, compelling a neighbor to call 911.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that they believe the couple used their “good looks and charm” to disarm “their potential prey,” adding that the women likely trusted Robicheaux because he was a surgeon and Riley because she was a woman. (In 2014, the surgeon was picked to appear on the Bravo reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, in which he went on dates with multiple women.)

Only two women have come forward with accusations, but officials believe there could be many more; they say they have discovered more than 1,000 videos on the surgeon’s phone, in which women who appear to be unable to consent perform sexual acts.

“There are several videos where the women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated, beyond the ability to consent or resist, and they’re barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances,” Rackauckas told reporters. “Based on this evidence, we believe that there might be many unidentified victims out there.”

Per NPR, the defendants arrested last week and charged with multiple felonies including rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. They were released on bail after they paid $100,000. If convicted, Robichaux could face up to 40 years in prison, and Riley could face up to 30 years and eight months.

“We’ve all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing,” Rackauckas said at a press conference. “Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”