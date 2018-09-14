This Elegant Shirtdress Is From J.Crew’s Size-Inclusive Collaboration

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shirtdresses are ubiquitous, but they’re also difficult to do well. Sometimes a dress is the right length but too tight in the chest. Sometime’s it’s perfect in the shoulders but weirdly poufy in the back. For a dress that promises so much easy elegance, it takes a surprising amount of work to find a good one.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Enter this piece from Universal Standard’s collaboration with J.Crew. It’s a streamlined, simple design that goes up to a size 32. It could be from The Row — but only if you don’t look at the price tag. Universal Standard pays a lot of attention to construction and detail, so it’s more than likely you’ll find one that fits your body. Best of all, the dress speaks for itself, so all you need to accessorize with is a pair of earrings — the fanciness level is up to you.

Shop the Story

Production Credits Photography by Heather Hazzan

Styled by Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model Chloe Vero at Jag Models in NYC

Many thanks to Quixote NYC

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.