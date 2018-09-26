It’s Time to Revisit the Medium-Wash Jean

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Medium-wash jeans are a classic for a reason. They have a timeless, vintage appeal that never looks like it’s trying too hard. While other jeans might show off, indigo jeans just are, and what they are is good.

With an item this unfussy, you can let the rest of your outfit shine. Try a blouse with a bevy of creative details, like balloon sleeves, a side-tie, and a buttoned collar. Then add red slingbacks and a red purse. (Matching your shoes to your purse has been so uncool for so long that it looks kind of cool again, no?)

Then step back and take a look. Between the staple jeans and the hero top, it’s a simple, stylish outfit that gets better the more you study it.

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Production Credits Photography by Meredith Jenks

Styled by Indya Brown

Produced by Jean Jarvis

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Charles McNair

