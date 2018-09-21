that's a good look

How to Wear a Blazer Without Looking Too Fussy

A relaxed take on suiting.

By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

Forget sweater weather; this season it’s all about blazer weather. Suiting has taken fashion month by storm, rivaling neon for the trend of the season. Of course, a full-on suit can be fun if you’re feeling dramatic, but a blazer is more of an everyday staple — get one now, and you’ll likely wear it at least once a week.

Our suggestion: Pair a printed blazer with a midi skirt and a T-shirt. It’ll look polished and fresh whether or not you’re wearing the top layer — crucial on these days that start out feeling like fall and wind up feeling like it’s still summer.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

The Michael Kors skirt featured here has a fishtail back, making it surprisingly sophisticated for a denim skirt. And the blazer, also from Michael Kors, is part of the brand’s extended sizing line and specifically tailored to accentuate the waist. You just can’t beat that red stripe in the plaid, which matches a red pair of slingbacks perfectly.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

Michael Kors Collection Blazer
Michael Kors Collection Blazer
$1,395 at 11Honore

Available in sizes 14 and 16.

$1,395 at 11Honore
Buy
Norm Glen Plaid Blazer
Norm Glen Plaid Blazer
$138 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$138 at Nordstrom
Buy
Chelsea28 Plaid Blazer
Chelsea28 Plaid Blazer
$109 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–M.

$109 at Nordstrom
Buy
Everlane Crew T-shirt
Everlane Crew T-shirt
$16 at Everlane

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$16 at Everlane
Buy
Michael Kors Collection Skirt
Michael Kors Collection Skirt
at 11Honore

Available in sizes 14 and 16.

at 11Honore
Buy
Jade Pencil Skirt
Jade Pencil Skirt
$88 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14–22.

$88 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Midi Skirt
Madewell Midi Skirt
$88 at Shopbop

Available in sizes 23–30.

$88 at Shopbop
Buy
Mansur Gavriel Pumps
Mansur Gavriel Pumps
$475 at Net-A-Porter

Available in sizes 6–10.

$475 at Net-A-Porter
Buy
Matiko Pumps
Matiko Pumps
$140 at Shopbop

Available in sizes 5–10.5.

$140 at Shopbop
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
How to Wear a Blazer Without Looking Too Fussy