A Cozy, Pretty Take on Slime Green

This is the easiest way to get in on the neon trend.

Over the course of fashion month, we’ve seen a parade of neon on and off the runways. It’s an easy trend to spot because it’s literally designed to stand out — which is also what makes it so fun to wear. Neon says “Look at me!” It’s the shade of choice for anyone who likes being the center of attention. And it feels appealingly modern in an era of ugly-chic.

If you’re looking for an accessible way to wear the trend, a neon sweater is a good place to start. Balance it out with a pair of simple, work-appropriate pants and white boots — this isn’t a piece that requires too much styling. The best part: The whole outfit will still feel fresh in January when you’re sick of wearing black turtlenecks.

Shop the Story

Christopher Kane Sweater
Christopher Kane Sweater
$1,075 at Net-A-Porter

Available in sizes XS-L.

$1,075 at Net-A-Porter
Buy
ASOS Sweater
ASOS Sweater
$45 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14-24.

$45 at ASOS
Buy
MSGM Sweater
MSGM Sweater
$81 at Matches Fashion
$81 (was $272, now 70% off)

Available in sizes XS-L.

$81 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Nic and Zoe Pants
Nic and Zoe Pants
$128 at Nordstrom
$128 at Nordstrom
Buy
NYDJ Pants
NYDJ Pants
$124 at Nordstrom
$124 at Nordstrom
Buy
Sam Edelman Boots
Sam Edelman Boots
$179 at Farfetch
$179 at Farfetch
Buy
Marc Fisher Boots
Marc Fisher Boots
$179 at Nordstrom
$179 at Nordstrom
Buy

