The Beckham Family Will Cover the October Issue of British Vogue

David, Victoria, and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Beckham children and their mother Victoria, will grace the cover of British Vogue for the October issue. The editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, tweeted out the news on Monday.

THE BECKHAMS. Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper (and Olive) Beckham cover the October issue of @britishvogue, hitting newsstands this Friday. Thank you @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham for letting @britishvogue be the first magazine to capture photographs of the whol… pic.twitter.com/bA7HQrLXbo — Edward Enninful OBE (@Edward_Enninful) September 3, 2018

It will be the first time the family will be photographed together for a magazine. Along with David and Victoria, the spread will feature their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Olive.

Beyond the paparazzi flashbulbs, masterful personal branding, social-media savvy, and fashion and sporting prowess, lies the day-to-day business of family life. And the Beckhams are just like any normal family unit – water pistols and all. Read the full interview and cover s… pic.twitter.com/hC4ZCG8Q1p — Edward Enninful OBE (@Edward_Enninful) September 3, 2018

The editorial will display the family beyond their fame, looking at their everyday life as a family unit, “water pistols and all,” according to Enninful. The cover will also celebrate ten years of Victoria Beckham’s brand. The editorial was shot by photographer Mikael Jansson.

The October issue will be available on newsstands on Friday.