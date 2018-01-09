The Beckham Family Will Cover the October Issue of British Vogue

The Beckham children and their mother Victoria, will grace the cover of British Vogue for the October issue. The editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, tweeted out the news on Monday.
It will be the first time the family will be photographed together for a magazine. Along with David and Victoria, the spread will feature their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Olive.
The editorial will display the family beyond their fame, looking at their everyday life as a family unit, “water pistols and all,” according to Enninful. The cover will also celebrate ten years of Victoria Beckham’s brand. The editorial was shot by photographer Mikael Jansson.
The October issue will be available on newsstands on Friday.