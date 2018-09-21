The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, Matteo Prandoni

After the Emmys this week, celebrities hit the party circuit wearing extra-bright pops of color. RuPaul paired neon-orange shoes with a white suit, Jourdan Dunn sparkled in purple sequins, and Katie Holmes wore a stunning red structured gown. Jonathan Van Ness and Laverne Cox both looked great in fringed skirts. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Beaded Bag: Adwoa Aboah

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rev

At the Revlon ‘Live Boldly’ party in London.

Best Fringe/Athleisure: Jonathan Van Ness

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

At HBO’s Official 2018 Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.

Best Gold: Gwendoline Christie

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix Primetime Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.

Most Mardi Gras–Inspired Look: Jourdan Dunn

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOV

At the LOVE Magazine 10th birthday party in London.

Best Velvet Tux: Charlie Booker; Best Statement Shoes: RuPaul

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix Primetime Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.

Best Structured Gown: Katie Holmes

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA

At the Harry Winston New York Collection launch party in New York.

Most Playful Fringe: Laverne Cox

Photo: Todd Williamson/Courtesy of Variety

At Variety’s Celebration of the 2018 Television Nominees in Los Angeles.

Best Sheer: Delanique Millwood; Best Loafers: Igee Okafor

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA

At the Chappy relaunch party in New York.

Best in Pink: Thandie Newton

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images

At HBO’s Official 2018 Emmy after-party in Los Angeles.

Best Two-Tone Blue: Ashley Tisdale

Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles.