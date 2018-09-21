The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

After the Emmys this week, celebrities hit the party circuit wearing extra-bright pops of color. RuPaul paired neon-orange shoes with a white suit, Jourdan Dunn sparkled in purple sequins, and Katie Holmes wore a stunning red structured gown. Jonathan Van Ness and Laverne Cox both looked great in fringed skirts. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Beaded Bag: Adwoa Aboah
At the Revlon ‘Live Boldly’ party in London.
Best Fringe/Athleisure: Jonathan Van Ness
At HBO’s Official 2018 Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.
Best Gold: Gwendoline Christie
At the Netflix Primetime Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.
Most Mardi Gras–Inspired Look: Jourdan Dunn
At the LOVE Magazine 10th birthday party in London.
Best Velvet Tux: Charlie Booker; Best Statement Shoes: RuPaul
At the Netflix Primetime Emmys after-party in Los Angeles.
Best Structured Gown: Katie Holmes
At the Harry Winston New York Collection launch party in New York.
Most Playful Fringe: Laverne Cox
At Variety’s Celebration of the 2018 Television Nominees in Los Angeles.
Best Sheer: Delanique Millwood; Best Loafers: Igee Okafor
At the Chappy relaunch party in New York.
Best in Pink: Thandie Newton
At HBO’s Official 2018 Emmy after-party in Los Angeles.
Best Two-Tone Blue: Ashley Tisdale
At the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles.