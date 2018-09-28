The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

We might be reaching the end of fashion month, but the parties aren’t slowing down. This week, Rowan Blanchard continued to master color blocking, and Shanina Shaik looked effortlessly chic in an oversize blazer. Duckie Thot wore chunky, metallic sneakers to a party celebrating Maison Margiela in Paris. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Floral: Adwoa Aboah

Photo: KEVIN TACHMAN/Getty Images

At the amfAR Gala reception in Milan.

Best Structured Bodice: Cindy Crawford

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco

At the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2018 after-party in Milan.

Best Beaded Gown: Alison Brie

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco

At the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2018 after-party in Milan.

Best Blazer: Shanina Shaik

Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImage

At the Virgin Australia AFL Grand Final Party in Melbourne.

Best Color-Blocked Makeup: Rowan Blanchard

Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

At the Dazed Beauty and Maison Margiela Mutiny party in Paris.

Best Holographic Shoes: Duckie Thot

Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

At the Dazed Beauty and Maison Margiela Mutiny party in Paris.

Most Colorful Animal Print: Stefanie Giesinger

Photo: Tristar Media/Getty Images

At the Riccardo Simonetti “Mein Recht zu funkeln” book release party in Berlin.

Best Print: Livia Firth

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Eco-Age/Courtesy of Eco Age

At the launch of The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange at FIT in New York. Dresses on auction at Matches Fashion.