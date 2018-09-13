The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week, Day 7

Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

Well, it’s been a fun run, but we’re at the end of New York Fashion Week spring 2019 and all its attendant parties. We’ve seen some good outfits, some catsuits, and lots of neon. For the last day of Fashion Week, Karen Elson wore an embellished dress to a Michael Kors x 10 Corso Como dinner, Teyana Taylor wore an impressive head-piece, and Rowan Blanchard’s makeup gave us David Bowie vibes. Who had the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Color-Blocking: Rowan Blanchard

Photo: David X Prutting Mike Vitelli/RE/David X Prutting Mike Vitelli/RE

At Calvin Klein Celebrates the Launch of the New Fragrance, Calvin Klein Women.

Brightest Neon Ensemble: Teyana Taylor

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Nylon

At Nylon’s annual Rebel Fashion party.

Best Cape: Maye Musk

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutters/Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutters

At Saks Fifth Avenue and Vanity Fair Celebrate VF’s Best-Dressed 2018.

Best Catsuit: Gigi Hadid

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

At Gigi Hadid & Valerie Messika Celebrate the Launch of Messika by Gigi Hadid.

Best Mixed Animal Print: TK Wonder; Best Belt: Cipriana Quann

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the Michael Kors X 10 Corso Como dinner.

Most Festive Dress: Karen Elson

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutter/David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutter

At the Michael Kors X 10 Corso Como dinner.