Along Central Park West, turn-of-the-century architecture juts up, down, and every which way. But one structure, perhaps New York City’s most romantic, is a turret built around the turn of the century, when Parisian-inspired buildings were the peak of chic.

In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman scored us rare access inside the castle tower where AMC Network’s CEO, Josh Sapan, finds refuge and solitude in his unconventional urban home.