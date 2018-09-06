The 100-Year-Old Hidden Castle Tower in NYC Where AMC’s President Lets Down His Hair
Along Central Park West, turn-of-the-century architecture juts up, down, and every which way. But one structure, perhaps New York City’s most romantic, is a turret built around the turn of the century, when Parisian-inspired buildings were the peak of chic.
In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor Wendy Goodman scored us rare access inside the castle tower where AMC Network’s CEO, Josh Sapan, finds refuge and solitude in his unconventional urban home.
Watch Now
- Inside a Design Icon’s Colonial Castle Where Snow White’s Dwarfs May Have Died
- This Artist Bends Neon Into Life-Size Sculptures of Wicked Women
- This Japanese Artist’s Rope-Bondage Performance Straddles S&M and Art
- This Artist Stocked an Entire Supermarket With 31,000 Felt Sculptures
- Inside Aelfie’s Eclectic Williamsburg Loft
- The Horniest Vibrator Scenes From Film and TV
- If You Like Black, White, and Minimalism, You’ll Love this Tribeca Loft
- This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color
- This Artist Sculpts Human & Animal Blood Into Striking Works of Art
- How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
- The Most Important Thing to Pack for Labor Day
- Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
- How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
- What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
- Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
- 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
- The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
- How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
- Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
- What Would You Wear to Meet God?