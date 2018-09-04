Hailey Baldwin on the runway in TOMMYNOW. Photo: Aleksandar Carevic

Tommy Hilfiger’s ready-to-wear line Tommy Now debuted their Fall 2018 lines in Shanghai on Tuesday, with Hailey Baldwin opening the show. The “see now, buy now” collections were immediately available to purchase as the looks were unveiled.

The Shanghai show is part of the brand’s effort to reach a global consumers through the goal of engaging with “youthful and optimistic energy of local audiences.” The inspiration behind the clothing and the show was “a celebration of iconic, American style that’s inspired by the leaders of tomorrow and designed for whoever you choose to be.”

In addition to Hailey Baldwin opening, the show included appearances from ambassadors Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow and Maggie Jiang. Collections from the first Tommy x Lewis collaborative collection, Tommy Icons women’s capsule, and Hilfiger Collection were on display.

Here are some of the looks from the fifth season of Tommy Now, from the runway in the heart of Shanghai.