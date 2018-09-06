The Actress Whose Father Secretly Enrolled Her in Drama School

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Pricilla Jin Chung owes her career path to some subterfuge on the part of her dad. In 2010, Chung decided to move to Korea to pursue a business degree. But unbeknownst to her, her father had applied for her to go to acting school in Seoul instead. “It’s an unusual thing for an Asian parent to do for their child,” Chung told the Cut. “I was always a performer. My dad saw that. He knew I would be more comfortable on stage than getting a business degree just for the sake of it.” Now, she’s getting a master’s degree at in acting California Institute of the Arts. We spoke with Chung about her career, sweet potatoes, and Italian vacations.

What is your most-used emoji?

The yellow heart, just because I’m Asian and I use hearts a lot.

What is your favorite holiday?

Probably Christmas, because that’s when I go back to London and see my family. I only see them once a year. My sister flies back as well.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be and why?

Somewhere in the country side in Italy where I learn to bake. I’m watching a lot of baking programs.

What superpower would you have and why?

To see into the future, just so I know what is going to happen. But then it wouldn’t be that much fun.

What’s the best album ever made?

The current album I really like is by Ella Mai. She released her album a few months ago. She’s really up-and-coming. All the songs link, so she tells a story through the whole album. It starts off romantic and dies down into a breakup.

Go-to karaoke song?

Something by Adele.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Harry Potter for the whole day.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

I honestly don’t know a lot of magazines. So, the Cut?

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

A dolphin. It’s my favorite animal.

Jeans or sweats?

Definitely sweats.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

That I was born in the U.K., was in Korea for five years, and am in L.A. now. People always ask me where I’m from.

What was the last website you looked at?

Gmail.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I really like Cos. I don’t know if it’s big here or not, but the designs are really simple and nice. Or Nike, actually.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I have an egg-white omelette with mushrooms or onions, turkey bacon, mashed sweet potatoes, and black coffee. It’s my favorite meal of the day.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Gummy bear jellies, rice, and sweet potatoes.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Different shades of pink.

Production Credits Photography by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Styling by Diana Tsui

Produced by Liane Radel

Hair by Yasutaké at The Brooks Agency NYC

Makeup by Marcelo Gutierrez at She Likes Cutie using M.A.C Cosmetics

Photographed at MILK Studios, NYC. Many thanks to Danielle Rafanan

Pricilla Jin Chung wears a Dior dress.