The Artist Who Only Draws Mice

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Steve Savoca draws mice. Not like Mickey, but graffiti-style mice in various colors and poses. The most recent drawing he shared on Instagram, where he goes by @fathersteve, is rendered in chocolate. Savoca has Leonardo-DiCaprio-circa-1997 hair and a tailored-but-hypebeast-adjacent sense of style. Back in 2015, Fader called him “New York’s latest teen art prodigy.” We spoke with him about teleporting, black coffee, and Peter Pan.

What is your most-used emoji?

The sunglasses emoji. I named him Antonio. I made an Instagram for him called @antoniosphone.

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be?

China.

What superpower would you have and why?

Teleporting. I’m scared of planes, low-key.

Go-to karaoke song?

I’ve never done karaoke in my life. I was supposed to once but I didn’t go.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Peter Griffin, or Peter Pan.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

National Geographic.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Bears. I’d want to calm them down so I can spend time with them.

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

A lot of stuff. I don’t put myself out there too fully. Not to be cryptic or anything, I’m just not fully comfortable with it.

What was the last website you looked at?

YouTube.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Uniqlo.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Coffee. I don’t put anything in it. If I’m out I’ll get a bagel or something.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Italian bread, soup, and sandwiches.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Blue and yellow.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Production Credits Photography by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Styling by Diana Tsui

Produced by Liane Radel

Hair and Makeup by Stephanie Peterson

Many thanks to Danielle Rafanan Photographed at MILK Studios, NYC

Steven Savoca wears a Fendi coat and Jil Sander turtleneck.