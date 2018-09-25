Update: Timothée Chalamet’s Hair Is Good Again

*Collective sigh of relief* Photo: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s been a rough few weeks ever since we had to reckon with these photos of Timothée Chalamet’s new haircut. But we grew stronger, more patient, and more accepting of love and ill-advised haircuts in the meantime. Which is why we are happy to say that patience really paid off when we caught wind of some new photos of Chalamet from a press call for Beautiful Boy. But, dear reader, we must inform you that while his luxurious head of hair is in better shape, it comes at a cost we never could have predicted. Well, see for yourself:

What are THOSE?! Photo: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yes, it’s true: Timothée Chalamet has a light smattering of facial hair across his cherubic face. It’s not quite scruff, it’s kind of pre-scruff, really. It’s a little assortment of mustache and chin hairs all fighting for some screen time. It’s not terrible … but it’s not really good, either. We really hope that this is also a grooming choice made for an upcoming film, possibly one where Chalamet plays someone who is really into magic or is trying to fit in at poetry night or is 14. If it is possible, Timothée, we would like a little bit of a head’s up on these hairy situations in the future.

And for the love of god, someone check in on the status of Noah Centineo’s head and facial hair. We can only take so much change in one day.