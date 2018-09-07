Timothée Chalamet Got a Haircut and Now He Looks Like This

The new Timothée. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Timothée Chalamet is known for his superior acting skills, but also for his luxurious head of hair. So it is with a heavy heart that we report that he appears to have acquired a bowl cut for his role in the upcoming film Beautiful Boy.

We know the hair of an actor is always subject to change. We know that hair can always grow back. But still, let us mourn that youthful je ne sais quoi because je sais exactement what he looks like now: Someone whose Etsy shop consists of a single $1,000 handmade furniture item. Or perhaps the woman buying sack upon sack of bulk dry goods at Whole Foods. Or everyone, pretty much, in the year 1992.

Timothée has officially joined the ranks of Actors Who Will Look Weird for Their Craft, which is an elite circle amid the already elite. It takes a lot of confidence to continue to go about your day when you have significantly altered your appearance. Think about how hard it was to watch Chris Evans do interviews when he had that mustache. Or the multiple scraggly beards that Leonardo DiCaprio grew on his quest for an Oscar. People have very strong opinions on the amount, length, and location of body hair, and Timothée is no exception.

Clearly, this is a rough time for a lot of us. Someone check in on Noah Centineo and make sure he’s not planning a trip to the salon anytime soon.