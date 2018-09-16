Enjoy Watching Victoria Beckham Enthusiastically Dance to ‘Spice Up Your Life’

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Though Victoria Beckham is now a leading fashion designer who just debuted her first collection at London Fashion Week, she hasn’t left her Posh Spice days behind. In a new Instagram video from last night’s Vogue party celebrating the tenth anniversary of Beckham’s label, she is shown dancing on an elevated surface, singing along to the classic Spice Girls hit, “Spice Up Your Life.”

It was most certainly a moment for Beckham, who repeatedly pointed at the ceiling and whooped her hand in a circular motion, looking as though she was having the time of her life. Could she be prepping for the imminent Spice Girls reunion tour?