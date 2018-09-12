A Vending Machine at Fashion Week Supported Women Entrepreneurs

Visa vending machines selling merchandise from Rebecca Minkoff, Venessa Arizaga, and Neely & Chloe. Photo: GETTY Images for IMG

In a partnership with Visa and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, IMG’s official Fashion Week producer, three designers created accessories for a charitable “vending machine” placed in the lobby of Spring Studios. The outpost is selling Rebecca Minkoff totes, Venessa Arizaga friendship bracelets, and leather fringe key chains by Neely & Chloe. One hundred percent of all sales will go to the global nonprofit Women’s World Banking, which provides micro-financing and business resources to female entrepreneurs in low-income areas in developing nations. Each item is “buy one, get one free” and ranges from $20–$95. “I was really excited to partner with Visa, and I really appreciate that they’re supporting female-founded companies,” Rebecca Minkoff told us at the Rag & Bone film premiere. “All of the money goes back to the women founding companies who are in need of money to take it to the next level.” Check out the items below.

Tote bags by Rebecca Minkoff, $95 for two. Photo: GETTY Images for IMG

Friendship bracelets by Venessa Arrizaga, $30 for two. Photo: GETTY Images for IMG