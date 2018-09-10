Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of September 10

Yesterday, the Virgo new moon opened the door to a new kind of wisdom, the door to a world that can be better than this one. Can you feel this kind of energy, full of potential? Can you feel your life’s quiet details accumulating, building power? Today, Mars, the planet of pure energy and drive, moves into free-spirited Aquarius on Monday; and you might feel your energies, your passions, your desires running free. You might start to notice all the rules that you could break.

Aries

At first, you might not recognize the new beginnings this week has to offer you. You’re more accustomed to the moments that identify and announce themselves — not just with clarity, but with volume, too. This week, make sure to listen to the voices that speak more quietly. Listen to the feelings inside you that speak quietly, too. Beneath your shining energy, beneath your confidence, beneath all the noise, there’s a quiet, steadfast wisdom that sings in a lower register.

There’s a wisdom that’s easy to ignore, but this week, pay attention. Let it guide you.

Taurus

This week, you might be reminded of what fresh air feels like on your skin. This week, you might be reminded what it feels like to wake up new, rested and alive, after sleeping the whole night through. This fresh feeling isn’t the tender greenness of springtime, but something that has survived heaviness, survived flatness, survived the summer’s long, hot sun. Even after all you’ve been through, even after everything you’ve learned, you can still feel some kind of optimism, some kind of hope: the energy of a world that can still be made different.

Gemini

When the days are growing shorter, and when the world is as strange as this, it can be difficult to feel useful, or to see the ways your own actions can change the landscape, or to see the line connecting each moment of your life to the next. There’s more than one way to open a door and more than one way to heal a wound. This week, practice noticing the long, bending path of your life. Sometimes, maybe, your words melt unnoticed into the air — but sometimes they become solid. Sometimes, they work their own magic.

Cancer

There’s more than one way to be made new. Sometimes change feels like an explosion, sometimes like a long trek, sometimes like forgetting. This week, you might get the chance to return to your truest essence, and then grow, again, from that place. You don’t have to understand yourself as a story that’s already been written. You don’t have to understand yourself as an argument, carefully constructed piece by piece. Right now, you can just take each moment as it comes, responding to it with truth, with courage, with your brave and vulnerable self.

Leo

Your mind is vital and sharp, and your vision is clear and true. How will you manage these powers? It’s easy to see the world with a critical gaze; it’s easy to feel, like an ache deep in your bones, the distance between life as it exists now and life as it should be. You don’t have to blunt your critical mind, but its sharpness can cut you, too, if you aren’t careful. Even as you wish for a better world, try to still treat yourself with gentleness. You can still accept love when it’s imperfect.

Virgo

This is a week for paying attention and looking for open doorways, for passages between this space and the next. The world as you know it now isn’t the only way the world can ever be. Even the plants, even the soil, even the rocks all change over time. This isn’t a week for fast, drastic change, but it is a week for noticing possibilities. What can you see if you look at your life up close? What can you see if you look from a different angle? What long, slow change can you set in motion?

Libra

You might feel like you’re straining to fly right now, straining to transform, straining to burst forth into color. Your energy is so powerful, right now, that it can be easy to feel overcome by frustration — frustration that gravity continues to hold you, and the laws of physics continue to act on your human body. Still, there will be days for flight ahead. Your time is still coming, and someday soon a breeze will lift you up. For now, don’t try to dull or compress your desires. You can let your dreams swoop and soar even while you wait here on the ground.

Scorpio

You’re going to hear messages this week telling you to change nothing in your life, to refuse absolutely to stray from the course you’ve set out upon. And there have been times when this has been the truest, wisest course — but right now, there are better ways to live. You can adapt without losing who you are. You can become stranger or darker or sweeter, like a night-blooming garden, wilder than you ever were before. This is a week for listening to the world’s song, for carrying that new melody with you.

Sagittarius

So much that seems impossible now is simply a matter of work. So many futures that seem unattainable can be built just by showing up, today and then tomorrow, over and over again. If your thoughts feel too tangled, you can follow your body as it carries you. If your body feels too listless, you can follow your glittering dreams. There are forces inside of you ready to do this work, if you’ll let them. You don’t need a miracle, and you don’t need magic: You just have to start showing up.

Capricorn

Slowly, the world might start to change color around you — a quiet shift in the sky’s golden light. Slowly, your understanding of the world might shift to match it. This week, you’ll see clearly what matters to you and what doesn’t. You’ll be able to cut through the noise to find the most important task, the most important feeling, the most important person. There’s nothing objective to this; don’t imagine you need to defend your feelings to the whole world. You don’t need permission to let your clear, bright wisdom guide you.

Aquarius

A new feeling or urgency might surprise you this week — a sudden unwillingness to bide your time any longer, or to wait while the future unfolds. Try to honor this feeling of urgency, but don’t let it make you panic. The rhythm inside you isn’t always the same as the rhythm of the world. If there’s an energy bursting forth from you, you can take it on its own terms — not as an indication that you’re being faced with a sudden emergency, but rather that there’s a brightness inside you, pushing you onward.

Pisces

It’s easy to start feeling shame over everything you haven’t accomplished yet — as though you’re already living at the end of the world. As though there are no other chances, no other changes, no other openings or possibilities. As though you, somehow, are the only being on earth incapable of change. This week, try to be gentler with yourself. The world is still in motion. There are beginnings still to come, and beginnings unfolding around you even now. What first steps do you dream of? What first steps can you take right now?

