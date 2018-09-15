Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of September 17

On Friday, communication planet Mercury enters charming and flirtatious Libra. On Saturday night, the sun enters Libra, too, marking the start of Libra season. This is a season of air again, a season of clear autumn light. Maybe you’ll feel yourself emerging from some kind of solitude, coming alive again in the company of other people. Maybe the world, in all its fragile balance, will finally appear beautiful to you again. Maybe you’ll look above and see beautiful Venus, glittering low in the night sky.

Aries

This week, think of confrontation as a tool, not a state of being. It’s one method out of many, and it’s not the only way to be brave. This is a week for thinking carefully about when to confront, when to negotiate, and when to wait and see.

It’s not such a terrible thing to be gentle sometimes. There are days for disturbing the world’s balance and days to float — to let the world move, wild and messy, around you while you wait for the moment to act.

Taurus

If you don’t know what else to do right now, being kind might be enough. If you don’t know how else to survive in this large world, how to make it less rotten, your generous heart might show you a way. Kindness isn’t a dull or stagnant place, though there are people who will tell you it is. Gentleness isn’t an overstuffed chair, a soft place that will ask nothing of you. The growth that happens this week might not be dramatic, might not be consuming, might not set the skies ablaze. Not everything has to.

Gemini

The choices that face you might feel impossible this week — like all options are equally daunting, or maybe like all options are equally sweet. It can be hard to say no, and hard to say yes, and hard to say anything at all. Don’t take this as a sign that your boldness is leaking away from you. Don’t worry that this wobbly feeling will last forever. This is just the world asking you to slow down for a moment, to weigh the possibilities carefully, to listen to the thoughts that are buried deepest and speak softest.

Cancer

From somewhere deep inside you, there’s an energy quietly building: the energy to start something. Maybe this is the beginning of a new journey, or of a new project, or of a new fight. Maybe this is the energy you’ll need to open a door to an unknown place. Maybe it’s the energy to build a door where you need one, and where there wasn’t one before. And if right now things feel too slow or too dull, don’t be afraid. Remember your magic, growing larger each moment.

Leo

This week, think about what you’re asking other people to do for you, and what you’re asking them to be. It’s hard sometimes not to be disappointed, even by the people who love you best. It can be difficult to see your own needs and expectations clearly in a world so messy, so green with life. Just try to remember that there’s more than one way a persona can show up for you. You don’t have to lower your expectations, but if you loosen them just a little, you might notice different signals, different colors of light.

Virgo

You don’t have to dull your sharp edges just because someone asks. You don’t have to stop your ideas from glowing just because someone else finds them difficult. It can feel futile to long for beauty and brightness in times as bad as these, strange to dream of shining when there’s so much unglamorous work to be done. But don’t hold yourself to superhuman standards. You’re more than just a worker, more than just a body. You’re a full, real person, too, and sometimes people can need lightness, and sometimes people can reach toward joy.

Libra

If you’ve been desperate for fresh air, this week might let you open a window in the parts of your thoughts that feel stifling. If you’ve been desperate for movement, this week might send a breeze through your dreams. If it’s been painful to be stuck here on the ground — if your thoughts have been plodding and grinding instead of soaring — this week might offer you a new lightness. The clouds might lift above you to reveal a deep night sky still full of glittering light. The thing you need might finally arrive.

Scorpio

This week might feel like some long, strange fever finally breaking; like some long fight inside yourself is finally ending; like some conflict is being called to a halt. There’s no way of knowing how long this balance will last, so don’t worry about that. You don’t have to make the peace last forever, you just have to do what you can inside it now. When your thoughts take a rest from all their wild spinning, what can you do? When the ground becomes steady, what can you finally build?

Sagittarius

This is a week for movement and open space; it’s a week for giving yourself and other people enough room to really speak. You won’t heal yourself right now by wrapping your thoughts up in a blanket, by holding them so tight that they can’t expand or get weird and messy. Don’t think of your words as weapons, or even as tools. Just speak and see what happens. Just listen, and listen generously. This week, the magic will happen when you allow yourself the space you need to really come alive.

Capricorn

All your drives and desires might feel unruly this week, a little tangled or strange or uneven. It’s hard to want more than one thing at once. It’s hard to see the lives you could have lived rising up like phantoms, like morning fog. Doubting yourself doesn’t always mean you’ve done something wrong — sometimes it’s just a sign that even someone as wise as you are can’t dispel the world’s chaos. Sometimes it’s just a signal to pause, and breathe, and wait to move until you’ve found your balance again.

Aquarius

You’ve been searching for answers for what seems like such a long time, seeking something that will allow the world to make sense, something that will make it possible to keep living. This week, take a look at what you’ve already found: all the evidence you’ve collected in your pockets, all the stories and questions you’ve written in your notebooks. This week, listen to the sounds of the quiet night, and listen to your own quiet heartbeat. There’s a way to fit all the pieces together, to find the harmony you need.

Pisces

Be gentle with yourself this week if you can’t describe exactly what it is that you want. Be gentle with yourself if it feels you want everything, every possible outcome at once — not just the sweet futures but the wild ones, the unexpected ones too. Wanting so much can make it difficult to move forward, but this difficulty won’t kill you. One moment will flow into the next, and you’ll have the chance to live so many different lives here on earth. There’s no way to answer desire but to step into it, to move through it.

