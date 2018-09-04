Seems Like Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Are Going Through a Messy Instagram Breakup

Lil Xan, Noah Cyrus. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

On the tail end of a summer filled with high-speed celebrity engagements, one young couple crashes and burns. At the end of July, Noah Cyrus, the 18-year-old musician and little sister of Miley, went public about her new relationship with rapper Diego Leanos, 21, commonly known as Lil Xan (yes, like Xanax). They quickly acclimated to Hollywood coupledom, posting a series of touchy Instagram Stories and appearing together at the VMAs — the site of an instantly iconic photo in which Lil Xan jams his tattooed face against his girlfriend’s in an expression of compulsive love.

The couple making their public debut at the VMAs. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

From left: Screenshots from Noah Cyrus’s Instagram Stories, back in the good old days. Photo: Instagram/Noah Cyrus Photo: Instagram/Noah Cyrus From left: Screenshots from Noah Cyrus’s Instagram Stories, back in the good old days. Photo: Instagram/Noah Cyrus Photo: Instagram/Noah Cyrus

Since the young couple began their romance with a flood of social-media PDA, it perhaps only makes sense that their inevitable downfall was readily available to their followers. On his Instagram Stories Sunday night, Lil Xan wrote, “I feel like I’m being cheated on,” then promptly deleted it. Cyrus then raised some eyebrows when she posted a photo on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is things suck and that days are gonna suck and that’s just okay … Everything’s gonna be okay though. I am trying to stay super positive.”

Later, Cyrus revealed the message that caused Lil Xan’s suspicion of cheating. She posted a screenshot of their texts, with the caption: “im heartbroken and confused. this is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him.” Below a photo of a man endowed with a prominent eggplant emoji, she wrote: “charlie puths head on a pornstars body lol,” adding, in the corner, “sorry @charlieputh.”

Photo: Instagram/Noah Cyrus

Yes, apparently Noah Cyrus had sent her boyfriend a photo of singer Charlie Puth’s head Photoshopped onto the body of a porn star. The next day, she wrote on Twitter, “concerned and confused.”

The future may be uncertain for the couple, and more details are likely to come soon via social media. But perhaps more pressingly, where is the response from Puth?