Where Is Hurricane Florence’s Path? Tracking the Expected Route of the Storm.

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Early Friday morning, Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, in southern North Carolina. The brutal Category 1 storm is currently pounding the coastal regions of North and South Carolina, bringing with it 90 mph winds, gigantic storm surges, and huge amounts of rain. Experts tracking the storm expect its path to cover large parts of the Carolinas, as well as Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, all the way up to Maine.

“We cannot overstate the threat of catastrophic flooding this storm will bring!” the National Weather Service tweeted Thursday night.

Though it made landfall less than 12 hours ago, Florence has already wreaked havoc on the region. As of Friday morning, CNN reports, emergency officials said over 620,000 people in the Carolinas were without power, 26,000 had evacuated into over 200 emergency shelters, and 4,000 National Guard soldiers have been mobilized to help with the rescue efforts. By Friday afternoon, 2,100 flights had been canceled.

According to this map from National Hurricane Center at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the storm is expected to dip down into South Carolina, passing over Myrtle Beach Friday night, making its way west to Columbia by Saturday night, and Greenville by Sunday morning, before swinging north, up into western North Carolina. By Monday morning, Florence is expected to make its way into eastern Kentucky, then Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and Maine on Wednesday.

Photo: www.nhc.noaa.gov

So far, the images from Florence show ferocious rain and terrible flooding in the affected areas.

"The entire city's out of power ... I've lived here all my life. I have never seen a hurricane that is literally going to be with us for two days," says Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo in North Carolina https://t.co/BfbgOx9w5I pic.twitter.com/GQM7ElMeeR — New Day (@NewDay) September 14, 2018

NEW VIDEO: Wrightsville Beach flooding... long stretches of North Lumina Ave underwater and getting worse #hurricaneflorence @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ec5gHUmkU2 — RickLeventhalFoxNews (@RickLeventhal) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence crashes into the Carolinas, leaving scores in need of rescue from rising waters and hundreds of thousands without power. @ErnestScheyder reports: https://t.co/ZAoxgVwQi5 via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/ZLp7lEg5Db — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 14, 2018

We will continue to update this post as the path of the hurricane develops.