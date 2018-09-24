Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

The words “cheap” and “cashmere” used to exist at opposite ends of the shopping spectrum, but as Uniqlo proves, you don’t need to pay a lot of money for a soft, fuzzy sweater anymore. That said, not all cheap cashmere is equal, either in terms of design or wear. So the Cut set out to find the best, most affordable cashmere that fit both our tastes and lifestyles. From Nordstrom to Everlane, here’s what we liked best.
Women Cashmere Striped Sweater
$80
at Uniqlo
The blue, black, and cream stripes on this sweater from Uniqlo’s Inès de la Fressange collaboration are a fun riff on the traditional Breton-striped crewneck.
Available in sizes XS–XL
Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
$89
at Nordstrom
The V-neck is deep enough to showcase a gorgeous necklace, but not so deep that you can’t wear this to work.
Availalbe in sizes XS–XL
ASOS WHITE Curve 100% Cashmere Sweater With Crew Neck
$143
at Asos
You can never own too many cashmere crews. Meet your best friend for fall.
Available in sizes 14–24
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Turtleneck
$70
at Amazon
Yes, you can buy cashmere on Amazon now. Make this your go-to turt.
Available in sizes XS–XL
Rib-Knit Cashmere Sweater
$149
at H&M
The loose sleeves and ’60s mock neck make this a trendy alternative to a normal crewneck.
Available in sizes XS–XL
Asos White Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
$151
at Asos
Take it from New York Fashion Week — bright is back.
Available in sizes 0–14
The Cashmere Crew Cardigan
$130
at Everlane
A black cashmere cardigan goes with virtually everything. Leave it unbuttoned on sunny days.
Available in sizes XXS–XL
Classic Cashmere Open Cardigan With Pocket
$139
at LL Bean
Use it as a layering piece on the extra-cold days, or wear it in place of a jacket during early fall.
Available in sizes XS–XL
Premier Cashmere Pullover Sweater
$73
at Eloquii
Ballet pink is always a good cold-weather color.
Available in sizes 14–28
Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$98
at J. Crew
Camel J.Crew cashmere is a staple by preps, for preps.
Available in XXS–3X
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140
at Everlane
If you want to deck yourself out in full cashmere like a super luxurious human who probably owns a private jet, Everlane can help you out.
Available in sizes XS–XL
The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater White
$75
at Naadam
Cashmere for $75 is already uncommon, but the shock value doubles when it’s sustainably and ethically made.
Available in sizes XS–XL
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.