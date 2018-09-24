Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

Photo: Nabile Quenum

The words “cheap” and “cashmere” used to exist at opposite ends of the shopping spectrum, but as Uniqlo proves, you don’t need to pay a lot of money for a soft, fuzzy sweater anymore. That said, not all cheap cashmere is equal, either in terms of design or wear. So the Cut set out to find the best, most affordable cashmere that fit both our tastes and lifestyles. From Nordstrom to Everlane, here’s what we liked best.

’French Girl’ Cashmere

$80 at Uniqlo Women Cashmere Striped Sweater The blue, black, and cream stripes on this sweater from Uniqlo’s Inès de la Fressange collaboration are a fun riff on the traditional Breton-striped crewneck.

Cashmere to Wear With a Fancy Necklace

$89 at Nordstrom Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater The V-neck is deep enough to showcase a gorgeous necklace, but not so deep that you can’t wear this to work.

The Everyday Essential

$143 at Asos ASOS WHITE Curve 100% Cashmere Sweater With Crew Neck You can never own too many cashmere crews. Meet your best friend for fall.

The Amazon Turtleneck

The Cuddly One

$149 at H&M Rib-Knit Cashmere Sweater The loose sleeves and ’60s mock neck make this a trendy alternative to a normal crewneck.

The Neon Option

$151 at Asos Asos White Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Take it from New York Fashion Week — bright is back.

If You Love Cardigans With Buttons

$130 at Everlane The Cashmere Crew Cardigan A black cashmere cardigan goes with virtually everything. Leave it unbuttoned on sunny days.

If You Love Cardigans Without Buttons

$139 at LL Bean Classic Cashmere Open Cardigan With Pocket $139 (was $169, now 18% off) Use it as a layering piece on the extra-cold days, or wear it in place of a jacket during early fall.

The Pretty One

$73 at Eloquii Premier Cashmere Pullover Sweater Ballet pink is always a good cold-weather color.

For the J. Crew Fanatic

$98 at J. Crew Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Camel J.Crew cashmere is a staple by preps, for preps.

The Non-Sweater

$140 at Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant If you want to deck yourself out in full cashmere like a super luxurious human who probably owns a private jet, Everlane can help you out.

The Eco-Friendly Option

$75 at Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater White Cashmere for $75 is already uncommon, but the shock value doubles when it’s sustainably and ethically made.

