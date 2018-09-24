cheap and cheerful

Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

The words “cheap” and “cashmere” used to exist at opposite ends of the shopping spectrum, but as Uniqlo proves, you don’t need to pay a lot of money for a soft, fuzzy sweater anymore. That said, not all cheap cashmere is equal, either in terms of design or wear. So the Cut set out to find the best, most affordable cashmere that fit both our tastes and lifestyles. From Nordstrom to Everlane, here’s what we liked best.

’French Girl’ Cashmere

Women Cashmere Striped Sweater
Women Cashmere Striped Sweater
The blue, black, and cream stripes on this sweater from Uniqlo’s Inès de la Fressange collaboration are a fun riff on the traditional Breton-striped crewneck.
Available in sizes XS–XL

Cashmere to Wear With a Fancy Necklace

Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
The V-neck is deep enough to showcase a gorgeous necklace, but not so deep that you can’t wear this to work.
Availalbe in sizes XS–XL

The Everyday Essential

ASOS WHITE Curve 100% Cashmere Sweater With Crew Neck
ASOS WHITE Curve 100% Cashmere Sweater With Crew Neck
You can never own too many cashmere crews. Meet your best friend for fall.
Available in sizes 14–24

The Amazon Turtleneck

Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Turtleneck
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Turtleneck
Yes, you can buy cashmere on Amazon now. Make this your go-to turt.
Available in sizes XS–XL

The Cuddly One

Rib-Knit Cashmere Sweater
Rib-Knit Cashmere Sweater
The loose sleeves and ’60s mock neck make this a trendy alternative to a normal crewneck.
Available in sizes XS–XL

The Neon Option

Asos White Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Asos White Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Take it from New York Fashion Week — bright is back.
Available in sizes 0–14﻿

If You Love Cardigans With Buttons

The Cashmere Crew Cardigan
The Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A black cashmere cardigan goes with virtually everything. Leave it unbuttoned on sunny days.
Available in sizes XXS–XL

If You Love Cardigans Without Buttons

Classic Cashmere Open Cardigan With Pocket
Classic Cashmere Open Cardigan With Pocket
$139 (was $169, now 18% off)

Use it as a layering piece on the extra-cold days, or wear it in place of a jacket during early fall.
Available in sizes XS–XL

The Pretty One

Premier Cashmere Pullover Sweater
Premier Cashmere Pullover Sweater
Ballet pink is always a good cold-weather color.
Available in sizes 14–28

For the J. Crew Fanatic

Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Camel J.Crew cashmere is a staple by preps, for preps.
Available in XXS–3X

The Non-Sweater

The Cashmere Sweatpant
The Cashmere Sweatpant
If you want to deck yourself out in full cashmere like a super luxurious human who probably owns a private jet, Everlane can help you out.
Available in sizes XS–XL

The Eco-Friendly Option

The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater White
The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater White
Cashmere for $75 is already uncommon, but the shock value doubles when it’s sustainably and ethically made.
Available in sizes XS–XL

