Why Is Eminem Rapping About Leaving Hickeys on Rihanna’s Neck?

Rihanna, Eminem. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

The world, which is currently ruled by Rihanna, is not happy about Eminem’s newest track, “Killshot” — which opens with the line, “Rihanna just hit me on a text / Last night I left hickeys on her neck.” The whole song is designed to shade Machine Gun Kelly, who said in his song “Rap Devil” that Eminem is “The type to be scared to ask Rihanna for her number.” But many are saying the line is misogynistic, putting a woman at the center of a feud between two men.

“Rihanna’s running an empire. She’s not busy leaving hickeys on your neck,” DJ Samantha Ronson told TMZ. “Why do you have to bring Rihanna into this fight?…It’s just misogynistic and childish. You’re basically calling Rihanna a whore so you can get back at Machine Gun Kelly and his man bun. You guys should go to a groomer together.” Iggy Azalea also subtly called out Eminem, tweeting: “Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars.”

Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

The rest of the Twitterverse, of course, weighed in.

rihanna... sweetie, i am so sorry a ugly man like eminem would even mention you in his diss track. pic.twitter.com/NNDfdPRPVI — 𝑒𝓍𝓅𝑜𝓈𝑒𝒹 (@exposedbihh) September 14, 2018

Eminem saying he left hickeys on Rihanna's neck like I'm supposed to believe him. There could be proof and I'd still refuse to believe it. Anyways Eminem still dropping his female peers' names in his records for no reason huh pic.twitter.com/ogd9tdCVEV — ashley (@rosewaterbaths) September 14, 2018

Eminem can you clarify which rihanna you slept with? because it sure wasn't miss fenty💅🏿💋 pic.twitter.com/l2hV3bCBCm — ɴᴏʀᴍᴀɴɪꜱ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ʜᴀɴᴅ✨⚜ (@IMANIKORDEI_) September 14, 2018

Rihanna has not offered a comment. She’s been too busy closing New York Fashion Week with a show for her affordable, size-inclusive lingerie line; running her annual charity Diamond Ball; and working on two new albums.