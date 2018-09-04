Judge Orders Woman to Return $40,000 Engagement Ring to Ex-Fiancé

Engagement ring. Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

When Rodney Ripley proposed to Jennifer Rutten on the Brooklyn Bridge in 2011, he probably wasn’t planning on following that up with spending the next five years in courts trying to get the $40,000 ring back. But that’s what Rutten did, according to the New York Post.

Rutten’s lawyer argued that the ring was valued at under $13,000, but Ripley’s lawyer was able to provide a receipt proving that the three-carat cushion-cut ring was purchased for $39,057.10, and that an additional $40,000 insurance policy was taken out for it.

New York law states that engagement rings are conditional gifts, and that if no marriage occurs, they must be given back. Rutten claimed that she didn’t give the ring back because Ripley was “more typically abusive, emotionally abusive.”

“I was angry,” Rutten said. I didn’t want to return it.”

The courts did not find that Rutten had sufficient evidence to support her claims of abuse, and ruled in favor of Ripley.

After litigation that bounced back and forth from Wisconsin, where Ripley is from, and New York, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled that Rutten must give the ring back to her former fiancé in 45 days or pay back the full price of the ring to Ripley.