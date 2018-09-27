‘Women for Kavanaugh’ Show Support at Sexual-Assault Hearing

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming,” Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee at today’s hearing, regarding her assault. “This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

While many women have reacted to the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh (who is also the subject of two additional misconduct allegations, from Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick) with support for Ford, there are at least some standing with the Supreme Court nominee:

Meet the Women for Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/E7mztPRmnt — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) September 27, 2018

Ah — there they are.