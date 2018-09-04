Women Dressed As Handmaids Are Protesting the Kavanaugh Hearing

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

As senators prepare to spend the next few days grilling Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court justice, protesters lined the halls outside the hearing room in full Handmaid’s Tale garb — a chilling reminder of what the future could look like in the hands of someone who ruled against an undocumented teenager in a detention facility seeking the right to access an abortion (among other things).

The protesters come from Demand Justice, an advocacy group attempting to block the confirmation. In a statement, they said, “Brett Kavanaugh is an extremist ideologue who, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, will take away women’s basic rights.”

The Hand Maids have arrived. Posted on both sides of the Judiciary Committee hearing room entrance pic.twitter.com/n2ZUHOXfXI — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time advocates have invoked the dystopian patriarchy of the Hulu show to challenge the GOP. “Right now in America, far too many women of color cannot access safe, affordable healthcare and the ability to decide whether, when and how to raise thriving families is out of reach,” the statement read. “Brett Kavanaugh will take this already harsh reality and make it worse.”