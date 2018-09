Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her is currently underway. As women watch her recount her pain, politely answering questions about the assault she suffered as a teenager, its lingering effects, and what she and her family have endured as a result of her coming forward, many have communicated feelings of anger and helplessness, as well as their awe of Ford, on Twitter. Below are a few of those reactions.

God, listening to how reporters treated Dr. Ford – and just added to her trauma – is horrifying. — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) September 27, 2018

This fucking coward of a female prosecutor being used by these senators, may she never have a peaceful night’s sleep again. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) September 27, 2018

The fact that the *worst* thing that can happen to Kavanaugh as a result of this hearing is that he won't ascend to the Supreme Court is wild — Maggie Doherty (@magsrdoherty) September 27, 2018

dr. ford is so accommodating of this circus of fake and cruel efficiency — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) September 27, 2018

Interesting that both Christine Blasey Ford and Debra Ramirez have searing memories of Kavanaugh laughing at them. — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) September 27, 2018

As Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify, I can't stop thinking about what @kerrywashington said last night during the @TimesTalks: She has destroyed her anonymity for the sake of our democracy. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) September 27, 2018

this press conference is exhausting. this week is exhausting. this year is exhausting. this sucks and we should all take care of ourselves and each other. :( — Kelly Stout (@scoutstout) September 26, 2018

Grassley plows on as if nothing happened. After possibly the most stunning moment of congressional testimony ever. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 27, 2018

What every girl is taught, from birth. https://t.co/ZCo8sysC6D — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) September 27, 2018

A genuine question: were men out there brought to tears or shaking visceral response by that? Because the messages I have from women, and what's happening in my own apartment, suggest that many many women were. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) September 27, 2018

"I tried to convince myself that because _____ did not rape me, I should be able to move on and just pretend that it had never happened." Feeling like every woman I know has had to fill in that blank at one time or another — Alessandra T Codinha (@ATCodinha) September 27, 2018

He joked with her about coffee. I guess his whole monstrous party is cool then, I take it all back — Starlee Kine (@StarleeKine) September 27, 2018

She has torpedoed her life in order to offer this testimony. — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) September 27, 2018

it is unbelievably unconscionable how we make survivors flay themselves again and again for public consumption — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) September 27, 2018

Every son, every father, every man in America needs to be watching Dr. Ford testify. This is the reality of sexual violence.



For seconds of Brett Kavanaugh “having a good time,” a respected, accomplished woman in her 50s is STILL brought to tears remembering. #KavanaughHearings — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 27, 2018

The moment Blasey Ford said the words “I believed he was going to rape me,” Sen. Jeff Flake looks on pic.twitter.com/w7KNMrSuPj — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

This woman is reliving a decades long horror so that we don't give this man the keys to millions of women's bodies. The weight of it is incredible. — Beth Newell (@bethnew) September 27, 2018

That she could say all of that and immediately afterwards Grassley wouldn't say a compassionate word to her afterwards is wild. Feinstein is treating her like a human being and Grassley is talking as though she's not even in the room. Disgusting. — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) September 27, 2018

I am so feeling Blasey Ford’s reliance on her scientific knowledge of how the brain works. I strongly relate to how intellectualizing your own life experiences is a coping mechanism. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 27, 2018